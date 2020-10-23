COVID-19 Testing Is Available In Northland Over The Long Weekend For People With Symptoms Of COVID
For people who are unwell enough to need to see a doctor with COVID-19 symptoms
– Testing is available at Emergency Departments and Whitecross Whangarei every day
For people with milder symptoms who would not usually see a doctor for these The advice is
§ To isolate at home and stay away from family and friends as much as possible
§ Testing will be available on Labour Day Monday from 10 am to 12 pm at the Community Based Testing Centre in Winger Crescent in Whangarei
§ The Community Based Testing Centre in Winger Crescent, Whangarei will also be open on Tuesday 27 October – 9am until 2 pm (instead of the usual Wednesday)
Key messages
- If you are unwell, stay at home and do not travel.
- If you become unwell whilst on holiday, call Healthline, your GP, or Nurse Practitioner who can advise whether you should be tested. If you are advised to get a test, please do so; do not wait until you get home to get tested.
- Testing is available in Northland this long weekend. Go to the DHB website for more information – www.northlanddhb.org.nz
- Continue to sign into places using the NZ COVID Tracer app or keep a record of where you’ve been. This is especially important when on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you have visited.
- Maintain good hygiene practices, including washing and drying your hands, or use hand sanitiser if unable to wash your hands.
- Whilst it is not mandatory to wear a mask on transport and planes, you are encouraged to do so.