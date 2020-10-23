COVID-19 Testing Is Available In Northland Over The Long Weekend For People With Symptoms Of COVID

For people who are unwell enough to need to see a doctor with COVID-19 symptoms

– Testing is available at Emergency Departments and Whitecross Whangarei every day

For people with milder symptoms who would not usually see a doctor for these The advice is

§ To isolate at home and stay away from family and friends as much as possible

§ Testing will be available on Labour Day Monday from 10 am to 12 pm at the Community Based Testing Centre in Winger Crescent in Whangarei

§ The Community Based Testing Centre in Winger Crescent, Whangarei will also be open on Tuesday 27 October – 9am until 2 pm (instead of the usual Wednesday)

Key messages

If you are unwell, stay at home and do not travel.

If you become unwell whilst on holiday, call Healthline, your GP, or Nurse Practitioner who can advise whether you should be tested. If you are advised to get a test, please do so; do not wait until you get home to get tested.

Testing is available in Northland this long weekend. Go to the DHB website for more information – www.northlanddhb.org.nz

Continue to sign into places using the NZ COVID Tracer app or keep a record of where you’ve been. This is especially important when on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you have visited.

Maintain good hygiene practices, including washing and drying your hands, or use hand sanitiser if unable to wash your hands.

Whilst it is not mandatory to wear a mask on transport and planes, you are encouraged to do so.

