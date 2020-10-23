News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Testing Is Available In Northland Over The Long Weekend For People With Symptoms Of COVID

Friday, 23 October 2020, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

For people who are unwell enough to need to see a doctor with COVID-19 symptoms

– Testing is available at Emergency Departments and Whitecross Whangarei every day

For people with milder symptoms who would not usually see a doctor for these The advice is

§ To isolate at home and stay away from family and friends as much as possible

§ Testing will be available on Labour Day Monday from 10 am to 12 pm at the Community Based Testing Centre in Winger Crescent in Whangarei

§ The Community Based Testing Centre in Winger Crescent, Whangarei will also be open on Tuesday 27 October – 9am until 2 pm (instead of the usual Wednesday)

Key messages

  • If you are unwell, stay at home and do not travel.
  • If you become unwell whilst on holiday, call Healthline, your GP, or Nurse Practitioner who can advise whether you should be tested. If you are advised to get a test, please do so; do not wait until you get home to get tested.
  • Testing is available in Northland this long weekend. Go to the DHB website for more information – www.northlanddhb.org.nz
  • Continue to sign into places using the NZ COVID Tracer app or keep a record of where you’ve been. This is especially important when on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you have visited.
  • Maintain good hygiene practices, including washing and drying your hands, or use hand sanitiser if unable to wash your hands.
  • Whilst it is not mandatory to wear a mask on transport and planes, you are encouraged to do so.

