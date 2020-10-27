Dr Michael Mosley One NZ Show In 2021: Your Body: An Evening Of Discovery

Lateral Events is proud to announce that Dr Michael Mosley is bringing his new live show to Auckland’s Aotea Centre on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

YOUR BODY: AN EVENING OF DISCOVERY will see Dr Mosley take the audience on a journey of discovery as he explains and enlightens us all on that most miraculous, complex, and sometimes beautiful organism that is your body.

Dr Mosley started a health revolution with the 5.2 and Fast 800 Diet. In this brand-new show, delve into the fascinating, intricate, and little understood inner-workings of your body. Gain a deeper understanding of the phenomena that is life, how your body works, and how diet, exercise, and sleep can result in extraordinary leaps of performance and wellbeing.

Can’t sleep? Who better to deliver the recipe for a peaceful night based on ground-breaking sleep science? Prone to insomnia, Dr Mosley has taken part in numerous sleep experiments and tested every remedy going. The result is a radical, four-week program, based on the latest science, designed to help you re-establish a healthy sleep pattern in record time.

Dr Michael Mosley is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Fast Diet, Fast Exercise, FastLife, The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet, The Clever Gut Diet, The Fast 800 Diet, and Covid-19.

Dr Mosley trained to be a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in London before joining the BBC, where he spent three decades as a science journalist and executive producer. Now freelance, he is a well-known television personality and has won numerous television awards, including an RTS (Royal Television Award), and was named Medical Journalist of the Year by the British Medical Association.

Lateral Events will run these shows with a Covid-19 procedure in place, but assuming no social distancing is required. For further information on Lateral’s Covid-19 planning process, please click here.

Dr Michael Mosley - YOUR BODY: AN EVENING OF DISCOVERY

Tuesday 27 April - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, AUCKLAND

Tickets on sale at www.lateralevents.com

Dr Michael Mosley – Bio

Michael studied PPE at Oxford and then became an investment banker… before realising that this really wasn’t the industry for him… so he retrained as a doctor. After studying medicine at the Royal Free Hospital in London and qualifying as a doctor… he realised that this wasn’t really the industry for him either!

Michael joined the BBC as a trainee assistant producer and over the ensuing 25 years has made numerous science and history documentaries for the BBC, first behind the camera and more recently as a presenter.

He was executive producer of QED, Trust Me I’m a Doctor and Superhuman. He has worked with John Cleese, Jeremy Clarkson, Professor Robert Winston, Sir David Attenborough and Professor Alice Roberts. He devised and executive-produced three of the most popular science and history programmes of the last decade: Pompeii- the last day, Supervolcano and Krakatoa. He has also made a number of business programmes, including, Trouble at the Top and back to the Floor.

As a presenter he has made a dozen series for the BBC, including Medical Mavericks, Blood and Guts, Inside Michael Mosley, Science Story, The Young Ones, Inside the Human Body, Eat, Fast Live Longer, The Truth about Exercise, Pain, Pus & Poison and The Genius of Invention. Trust Me, I’m a Doctor returned to BBC 2 with Michael now acting as a presenter as well.

Following the extraordinary interest in and success of Eat, Fast & Live Longer, Michael has co-authored a book called The Fast Diet, with Evening Standard journalist Mimi Spencer. The Fast Diet was published by Short Books in February 2013. The 8-week Blood Sugar Diet was published in December 2015 and has become an international bestseller.

His most recent books include Fast Asleep, published in March 2020 and Covid-19; All You Need to Know about the Coronavirus, published in June 2020.

He has won numerous awards, including being named Medical Journalist of the Year by the British Medical Association in 1995.

Michael writes for the Mail on Sunday, The Times and The Independent. He is a regular columnist for Focus magazine and Eureka.

