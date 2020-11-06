News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Newly Elected GenPro Chair Offers 'Hard-hitting Political Skills'

Friday, 6 November 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: Genpro

The General Practice Owners Association of Aotearoa New Zealand (GenPro), the only national representative body directly mandated by, and acting wholly for contracted providers running general practice and urgent care centres across New Zealand, has today confirmed the election of its inaugural substantive chair.

Dr Tim Malloy, who had previously held the position of interim chair during GenPro’s establishment, was unanimously elected as substantive chair at the first meeting of the new GenPro board of directors – who were themselves all appointed by GenPro members following an overwhelming 98% response rate in the board election process recently undertaken by the Association.

Announcing Dr Malloy’s appointment, GenPro’s interim chief executive, Philip Grant, said, “The board was unanimous in supporting Dr Malloy’s nomination and appointment. They recognised his expertise, credibility and hard-hitting political skills which have served GenPro members well during the Association’s establishment phase and its strong early growth. To secure a chair of Dr Malloy’s standing speaks directly to the importance and expectations of what GenPro aims to achieve for its members”.

Dr Malloy was typically forthright in accepting the nomination and his appointment, saying, “The sustainability of general practice and urgent care providers is under increasing threat. I cannot and will not stand by and let New Zealand’s network of essential first-contact health providers disappear. The sector has needed GenPro’s credible and robust voice acting on its behalf for many years. Having reassured my board colleagues that my historical health issues are now well managed, I am flattered that they have indicated their support for me to continue to assist with something that I feel so strongly about. Front-line, owner-operator general practices deserve more and that is what I will offer them”.

GenPro also confirmed the election of previous interim deputy chair, Dr Angus Chambers, to the role of substantive deputy chair, an appointment which Dr Malloy said speaks to Dr Chambers passion and growing credibility across the sector, “Angus has worked tirelessly and has been instrumental in the success of GenPro to date. He understands the sector, the contracts, the legalities as well as the political processes. Above all, he is prepared to speak up for what is right and is not afraid to challenge the system where it is failing to support its providers or serve their patients”.

GenPro was only launched in April 2020 and yet its membership growth already includes providers encompassing one-quarter of the country’s enrolled patients. Membership continues to grow on a weekly basis and now includes almost every known general practice ownership model including community trust ownership, owner-operator GPs, nurse owners, practice manager owners and corporate owners.

As well as the election of GenPro’s chair and deputy chair, the first meeting of the substantive board also started a process for ensuring the board has the capacity and capability to appropriately represent GenPro’s broad membership as well as to oversee the achievement of its objectives. That process will be considered further at the board’s next meeting, which Dr Malloy says, “Reflects the fact that this is a new board which needs to review its existing skills as well as the capability needed to deliver the strategic priorities identified by our members. That is an important governance process and should not be rushed”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Genpro on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 