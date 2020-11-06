Newly Elected GenPro Chair Offers 'Hard-hitting Political Skills'

The General Practice Owners Association of Aotearoa New Zealand (GenPro), the only national representative body directly mandated by, and acting wholly for contracted providers running general practice and urgent care centres across New Zealand, has today confirmed the election of its inaugural substantive chair.

Dr Tim Malloy, who had previously held the position of interim chair during GenPro’s establishment, was unanimously elected as substantive chair at the first meeting of the new GenPro board of directors – who were themselves all appointed by GenPro members following an overwhelming 98% response rate in the board election process recently undertaken by the Association.

Announcing Dr Malloy’s appointment, GenPro’s interim chief executive, Philip Grant, said, “The board was unanimous in supporting Dr Malloy’s nomination and appointment. They recognised his expertise, credibility and hard-hitting political skills which have served GenPro members well during the Association’s establishment phase and its strong early growth. To secure a chair of Dr Malloy’s standing speaks directly to the importance and expectations of what GenPro aims to achieve for its members”.

Dr Malloy was typically forthright in accepting the nomination and his appointment, saying, “The sustainability of general practice and urgent care providers is under increasing threat. I cannot and will not stand by and let New Zealand’s network of essential first-contact health providers disappear. The sector has needed GenPro’s credible and robust voice acting on its behalf for many years. Having reassured my board colleagues that my historical health issues are now well managed, I am flattered that they have indicated their support for me to continue to assist with something that I feel so strongly about. Front-line, owner-operator general practices deserve more and that is what I will offer them”.

GenPro also confirmed the election of previous interim deputy chair, Dr Angus Chambers, to the role of substantive deputy chair, an appointment which Dr Malloy said speaks to Dr Chambers passion and growing credibility across the sector, “Angus has worked tirelessly and has been instrumental in the success of GenPro to date. He understands the sector, the contracts, the legalities as well as the political processes. Above all, he is prepared to speak up for what is right and is not afraid to challenge the system where it is failing to support its providers or serve their patients”.

GenPro was only launched in April 2020 and yet its membership growth already includes providers encompassing one-quarter of the country’s enrolled patients. Membership continues to grow on a weekly basis and now includes almost every known general practice ownership model including community trust ownership, owner-operator GPs, nurse owners, practice manager owners and corporate owners.

As well as the election of GenPro’s chair and deputy chair, the first meeting of the substantive board also started a process for ensuring the board has the capacity and capability to appropriately represent GenPro’s broad membership as well as to oversee the achievement of its objectives. That process will be considered further at the board’s next meeting, which Dr Malloy says, “Reflects the fact that this is a new board which needs to review its existing skills as well as the capability needed to deliver the strategic priorities identified by our members. That is an important governance process and should not be rushed”.

