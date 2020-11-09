News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Update On Managed Isolation Voucher Availability

Monday, 9 November 2020, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine:

One week into the Managed Isolation Allocation System (MIAS) becoming compulsory, experience with the new system and changes in traveller’s plans have enabled additional space to be made available in New Zealand’s Managed Isolation facilities.

On 3 November using the online Managed Isolation Allocation System (MIAS) to secure a place in managed isolation before coming to New Zealand became compulsory. MIAS helps us manage the timing of people entering New Zealand so we can guarantee their place in a managed isolation facility, which is necessary to keep them and all New Zealanders safe.

Everyone arriving in New Zealand is now required to present a voucher to airlines in order to board their flight, or have a special exemption from using the system.

Vouchers becoming available again when traveller’s plans change

The complex nature of international travel during this global pandemic is seeing widespread disruption to flight schedules, affecting travel plans for those with vouchers for managed isolation facilities.

As people’s plans change, they find their vouchers are no longer required so we’re starting to see a limited number of vouchers becoming available again because of travellers plans being impacted.

A number of vouchers are also becoming available when they are reserved but not confirmed within 48 hours. For example, on a single day in December there were more than 300 vouchers returned to the system for this reason. This re-release will ensure these rooms don’t go to waste.

We want Kiwis to be able to get home for the holiday period so if there are people with vouchers they won’t be using we ask them to please go onto the MIAS website and cancel their booking as soon as possible so that someone else can get home. If a flight is cancelled for example, if people do not cancel their vouchers we are unable to allocate their space in managed isolation to someone else – so it goes to waste.

More rooms to be made available per day during December 
The MIAS system has been designed to be dynamic to allow for spikes in demand. Following a rapid spike in demand recently we needed to be sure that demand wouldn’t outstrip supply, so we set aside a number of spaces to guard against that.

That spike has now receded and with a week’s worth of data we’ve been able to make about 100 rooms a day available again from 13-23 December. The vouchers for these rooms will be released daily into the MIAS system on a ‘first in, first served’ basis and are available now.

Flying around the world right now is not simple or easy so we anticipate more vouchers will come online from time-to-time so people should check in regularly to see if space has opened up on their preferred dates.

The key thing for people to understand is ‘no voucher – no fly’. If you don’t have a voucher, do not go to the airport because you will not be allowed to board a plane to New Zealand without one.

New Zealanders made considerable sacrifices during the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to get to where we are today. We now ask those travelling here to do their part by using MIAS to book a voucher and secure their place in a managed isolation facility.


People should visit the website to check availability and secure their place in managed isolation, before booking flights.

Latest numbers

· Since 5 October when MIAS began operating, 36,537 passengers have secured an allocation to a managed isolation facility.

· 24,377 vouchers have been provided, noting that 1 voucher can cover up to 12 people travelling as either a couple, family or travel party who wish to isolate together.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 