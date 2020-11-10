News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID Pushes National Awards Entry Deadline Out Till New Year

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Primary Healthcare Awards

He Tohu Mauri Ora

Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora
He tāngata/wahine Pūkenga
He tāngata/wahine Mākohakoha 
He tāngata/wahine tino māia

Through the work you are all doing, our whānau, our community and our nation prosper.

New Zealand’s only national primary healthcare awards have taken a COVID hit and organisers have made the decision to extend the entry deadline.

Thanks to industry feedback, the organisers of the New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora 2021 have extended the entry deadline from 15 November to 10pm on 17 January 2021.

“Adapting on the fly is essential to make sure primary care professionals have breathing space to enter their projects, people and campaigns,” awards wrangler Grayson Cobb says.

Would-be entrants told organisers they would like more time to properly focus on entering after an exhauting year battling COVID and keeping their heads above water.

“This extention will give them a chance to recharge over the holidays and then put together a smashing awards entry or nomination,” Ms Cobb says.

“We’re also raising the word limit for the entries from 1000 to 1500 words.”

To be fair, Ms Cobb says, if people have already submitted their entries and would like to add more, they can go back into the awards system and update it between now and 17 January 2021.

“We can’t wait to hear your stories about the amazing people and teams who are transforming primary care across New Zealand. Start or continue your awards entry at nzphawards.co.nz/enter”.

Sponsorships still available

Ms Cobb says that a full range of sponsorships for the awards are available due to the extended timeframes. She appeals to the health sector to get in behind the awards to support primary care and cheer it on in these uncertain and difficult times.

“Doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, practice managers, receptionists and others working to support patients are our 2020 heroes. They have gone above and beyond this year – let’s make sure they get the reward and recognition they deserve. When you boost the awards you boost sector morale as well as your own reputation!” she says.


Gold sponsors sought to support these awards: 
Good sort
Community or primary healthcare pharmacist of the year
General practice of the year
Practice/business manager of the year

Patient safety award
Best youth or senior health service award
Research and education award

Sponsors can also suggest new awards to support.

Gold sponsors

BDO | Boehringer Ingelheim | Blue Star | College of Nurses Aotearoa NZ | Douglas Pharmaceuticals | Green Cross Health | Habit Health | Medispace | Medtech | Ministry of Health | Pharmaceutical Society | Pharmacy Guild | ProPharma | Southern Cross Health Insurance | Spark Health

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Primary Healthcare Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 