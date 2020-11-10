COVID Pushes National Awards Entry Deadline Out Till New Year

He Tohu Mauri Ora

Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora

He tāngata/wahine Pūkenga

He tāngata/wahine Mākohakoha

He tāngata/wahine tino māia

Through the work you are all doing, our whānau, our community and our nation prosper.

New Zealand’s only national primary healthcare awards have taken a COVID hit and organisers have made the decision to extend the entry deadline.

Thanks to industry feedback, the organisers of the New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora 2021 have extended the entry deadline from 15 November to 10pm on 17 January 2021.

“Adapting on the fly is essential to make sure primary care professionals have breathing space to enter their projects, people and campaigns,” awards wrangler Grayson Cobb says.

Would-be entrants told organisers they would like more time to properly focus on entering after an exhauting year battling COVID and keeping their heads above water.

“This extention will give them a chance to recharge over the holidays and then put together a smashing awards entry or nomination,” Ms Cobb says.

“We’re also raising the word limit for the entries from 1000 to 1500 words.”

To be fair, Ms Cobb says, if people have already submitted their entries and would like to add more, they can go back into the awards system and update it between now and 17 January 2021.

“We can’t wait to hear your stories about the amazing people and teams who are transforming primary care across New Zealand. Start or continue your awards entry at nzphawards.co.nz/enter”.

Sponsorships still available

Ms Cobb says that a full range of sponsorships for the awards are available due to the extended timeframes. She appeals to the health sector to get in behind the awards to support primary care and cheer it on in these uncertain and difficult times.

“Doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, practice managers, receptionists and others working to support patients are our 2020 heroes. They have gone above and beyond this year – let’s make sure they get the reward and recognition they deserve. When you boost the awards you boost sector morale as well as your own reputation!” she says.



Gold sponsors sought to support these awards:

Good sort

Community or primary healthcare pharmacist of the year

General practice of the year

Practice/business manager of the year

Patient safety award

Best youth or senior health service award

Research and education award

Sponsors can also suggest new awards to support.

Gold sponsors

BDO | Boehringer Ingelheim | Blue Star | College of Nurses Aotearoa NZ | Douglas Pharmaceuticals | Green Cross Health | Habit Health | Medispace | Medtech | Ministry of Health | Pharmaceutical Society | Pharmacy Guild | ProPharma | Southern Cross Health Insurance | Spark Health

