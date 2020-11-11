News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Medicine Funding Offers Hope For Kiwis Living With Rare Blood Disorder

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: Roche

New Zealanders living with a rare blood disorder which can cause spontaneous, fatal internal bleeding and excruciating arthritis-like symptoms are set to benefit from the funding of a new medicine named Hemlibra® (emicizumab) from December 1, 2020.

Haemophilia A is an inherited blood disorder caused by lack of a clotting protein called factor VIII. It affects eight in every 100,000 Kiwis, with males most likely to be diagnosed with the condition[1].

According to Consultant Haematologist Associate Professor Paul Ockelford there are around 450 Kiwis living with haemophilia and about 135 have a severe form. The severe form puts them at extreme risk of spontaneous internal bleeding1.

“The bleeding will often pool around the joints which can cause significant levels of pain - in the past this was often treated with morphine which severely impacted the ability to function and led to time off work or school,” he says.

People with haemophilia A are usually treated with factor VIII replacement, which replaces the missing factor VIII and helps control and prevent bleeding[2]. However, the body may develop inhibitors (antibodies) as a reaction to these medicines in around 25-30% of the cases[3]. The inhibitors reduce the medicines’ effect, so bleeding is no longer controlled[4].

The funding of the new medicine is significant as it is the first treatment for those living with this disease who show inhibitors to factor VIII to be made available in New Zealand in the past 20 years[5]. Hemlibra (emicizumab), works by mimicking the coagulation function of activated factor VIII and can prevent or reduce significantly the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

The treatment is usually given weekly via a subcutaneous injection, which means it can be injected under the skin without the inconvenience of needing to locate a vein.

Haemophilia Foundation of NZ CEO Sue Ellis says haemophilia can have a significant impact on the quality of life for those living with the condition as well as their families.

“Haemophilia is often picked up at birth, the baby may be born with unusually severe bruising and then tested as a result”

“The day-to-day risk associated with this condition will restrict family life choices including where they live, where they holiday and general family activities,” she says.

Ellis says one of the current treatments for children with the disease may involve regular intravenous injections every couple of days - with infusions taking 20 minutes each time.

Ellis says one of the key goals in treating those living with haemophilia is to prevent damage to joints which is caused by blood pooling in this part of the body.

“Young New Zealanders with haemophilia need to stay on top of the bleeds and work hard to avoid damage to their joints so that when they’re in their early twenties, they do not have to have a joint replacement or a joint fusion”.

“For older people we need to ensure we are supporting them in the right way and enabling them to have the right treatment packages including joint replacements to minimise further bleeding,” says Ellis.

Dr Ockelford says new scientific advancements are helping extend the life expectancy of those living with haemophilia.

“Five decades ago, someone living with severe haemophilia may have lived to be 25, now with new treatments they can have a normal lifespan, which is why we need to continue to support advances in scientific research in this field,” he says.

Roche NZ General Manager Alexander Muelhaupt says the company is proud to have developed Hemlibra and is excited to be able to provide this treatment option to Kiwis who live with haemophilia A with inhibitors.

Muelhaupt says data from one of the largest global studies among people with hemophilia A found an 87 percent reduction in treated bleeds in people who received the new drug as part of their treatment regime[6].

He says current treatment alternatives in people with haemophilia A who develop inhibitors are time-consuming and often difficult, especially for children and are not always effective. He says there was an unmet medical need for more convenient and effective treatment options[7].

Muelhaupt says while Hemlibra is now funded to treat those with the condition who have inhibitors, Hemlibra is also now registered for non-inhibitor patients. In the non-inhibitor trial called HAVEN 38, people treated with Hemlibra prophylaxis showed similar significant reductions in bleeding rates as seen in the Haven 1 inhibitor trial9.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Roche on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 