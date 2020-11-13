News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Diabetes Nurses Celebrated For World Diabetes Day

Friday, 13 November 2020, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Diabetes New Zealand

This World Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is celebrating the role of diabetes nurses and the role they play helping 460 million people worldwide understand and manage their diabetes.

With the number of people living with diabetes expected to rise to 578 million by 2030 and $760 billion spent on diabetes treatment worldwide last year (10% of the global total spent on healthcare), diabetes nurses have a crucial role to play in the fight against diabetes.

Diabetes New Zealand CEO Heather Verry says diabetes nurses are critical not only in treating diabetes and ongoing diabetes management, but also in preventing diabetes and its complications.

“Diabetes nurses are the go-to source of information for people living with diabetes. As well as helping people understand their diabetes and how to manage it, diabetes nurses can provide emotional support that people with diabetes so often need,” she says.

“Our Diabetes Action Month in November is all about raising awareness of the emotional burden of living with diabetes, which can lead to diabetes distress and diabetes burnout. With stress directly linked to increased blood sugar levels, providing emotional support to people living with diabetes is so important.”

Ms Verry says the work of diabetes nurses should never be underestimated, and it’s great to see them recognised for the work they do this World Diabetes Day.

“Ultimately, diabetes nurses are critical to the diagnosis, management and prevention of diabetes, a condition that affects a quarter of a million New Zealanders. They play a key role in identifying and diagnosing diabetes early, tackling the risk factors for type 2 diabetes and providing self-management training and psychological support to help prevent diabetes-related conditions,” she says.

“This World Diabetes Day we are thrilled to be celebrating the role of diabetes nurses across New Zealand and the globe. A huge thank you to all our wonderful diabetes nurses in Aotearoa who continue to ease the burden for people living with diabetes.”

This November, Diabetes NZ is challenging everyone in Aotearoa to take action to understand and support Kiwis living with diabetes – our largest and fastest growing health crisis. With the theme Love Don’t Judge, Diabetes Action Month runs for all over November.

To learn more about diabetes, Diabetes Action Month or to view Diabetes NZ’s new downloadable resource on diabetes distress, visit www.diabetes.org.nz.

To find out if you are at risk of diabetes, visit www.diabetes.org.nz/are-you-at-risk-1.

