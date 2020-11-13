News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Long Overdue Changes To General Practice Funding Are Needed To Protect New Zealand’s Hospitals And Emergency Departments

Friday, 13 November 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Genpro

The General Practice Owners Association of Aotearoa New Zealand (GenPro), the national representative body for contracted providers running general practice and urgent care centres across New Zealand, has today repeated calls for changes to the general practice funding framework to help ease the pressure on hospital emergency departments (ED) which was highlighted in a statement this week by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

GenPro’s chair, Dr Tim Malloy, said, “There is widespread agreement that the funding framework for general practice needs updating – in fact, a Government commissioned review by an expert Primary Care Working Group on General Practice Sustainability made 19 recommendations to address this in 2015. Most of those recommendations remain unactioned and are long overdue”.

GenPro believes it is well-known that more targeting of government funding is needed to address significant inequities in the current system. For example, an affluent patient enrolled with a Very Low-Cost Access practice (VLCA) still receives an additional government subsidy (paying a maximum fee of $19.50) whilst high-needs patients may be unable to even afford the capped $19.50 fee and thus turn to ED for their health needs.

Emphasising that the Government controls the funding framework, Dr Malloy said, “As general practice providers, we have been calling for changes for many years. Despite being private businesses, the Government’s contractual framework has completely tied our hands with regards to patient fees. The on-going chronic underfunding of general practice has a three-fold impact – it affects health outcomes for our communities and patients, it increases pressure on our hospitals and ED departments and, it undermines the sustainability of our essential general practice providers”.

Emphasising the same stance, Dr Angus Chambers, a GP in Christchurch and deputy chair of GenPro, said, “Accessible, well-funded and sustainable general practice is essential for the efficiency of the whole health system. The pressure that we are seeing in hospitals and EDs across the country is partly a result of an underfunded primary care sector and poorly targeted funding which impacts individual patient’s ability to access their GP. It is time for the Government to implement changes to the general practice funding framework which are widely acknowledged as being needed”.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Genpro on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 