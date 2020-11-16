News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

3 Year Independent EU Study Reveals Nutritional Drink Can Help Slow Progression Of Alzheimer's Disease

Monday, 16 November 2020, 8:28 am
Press Release: Nutricia

The much anticipated 3-year results from the LipiDiDiet (LDD) Study – the first independently run, peer reviewed EU-funded clinical trial to investigate the effects of nutritional drink Souvenaid® in patients with pre-dementia stage Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) known also as Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) - has been published in the peer-reviewed publication Alzheimer's & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, with the results showing for the first time that a nutritional intervention has been clinically proven to help sustain memory and cognition in the long-term when taken daily over 3 years.

The findings conclude that taken daily, Souvenaid® - a specific combination of fatty acids, vitamins and other nutrients available in New Zealand via GPs and pharmacists - is clinically proven to slow progression of early AD including MCI in multiple aspects including slowing the progression of memory and cognitive decline by 60 per cent. The clinical data also indicates that Souvenaid reduced brain shrinkage by 33 per cent and reduced the loss of everyday task performance by 45 per cent.1

Excitingly, the findings of the LipiDiDiet (LDD) Study at 36-months support and extend those concluded at the 24-month mark, confirming that Souvenaid® can help to sustain memory and cognitive performance, the ability to think and perform everyday tasks, as well as reduce brain shrinkage in people with the earliest stage of AD in the long-term. The study confirms the benefit of starting early, and shows that benefits can be sustained over 3 years.

These results are incredibly important because currently there are no approved treatment options for Mild Cognitive Impairment in Australia and New Zealand.

Associate Professor Michael Woodward AM, University of Melbourne comments:

“These results show that for those in the early stage of Alzheimer's disease, 3 years of taking Souvenaid daily slows the progression of memory and cognitive decline, and also reduces structural damage in the brain. Souvenaid should be offered to those with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer's disease.”

The LDD study was conducted by the LipiDiDiet Research Consortium as part of the European LipiDiDiet project and is the world’s longest ever randomised, double-blind, controlled trial conducted in patients with the earliest stages of AD.

According to Alzheimer’s New Zealand, around 70,000 Kiwis have dementia with the number expected to almost triple by 20502. Easily mistaken for ‘forgetfulness’ as a part of normal ageing, AD progresses into dementia for more than half of all people diagnosed.3

MCI is the stage between the expected cognitive decline of normal ageing and the more serious decline of dementia. The condition can involve problems with memory, language, thinking and judgement that are greater than normal age-related changes. Acting early by recognising MCI symptoms and speaking to a GP or pharmacist can ensure the condition is correctly identified and managed appropriately to prolong its potential progression into dementia.

Consumers are advised to contact their healthcare professional for further advice. For more information and to order visit www.memorydrink.co.nz or call 0800 438 500.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nutricia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 