Keep ED For Emergencies Only As Moving Day Is Tomorrow

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

“Keep the Emergency Department for emergencies only” is the message from clinicians as the Canterbury DHB prepares to relocate the busy department.

From 7.30am tomorrow, Wednesday November 18, Christchurch Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) will be located on the ground floor of Waipapa – Christchurch Hospital, Hagley next to Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

The time-restricted (30 minutes max) emergency drop-off­ and pick-up parking in front of the new ED will also open at 7:30am tomorrow. To access the new drop-off parking, turn left in front of Christchurch Women’s Hospital when driving in off­ Riccarton Ave. New mobility parking is also available.

Moving equipment and some office staff has already occurred in the lead-up to the move.

ED Clinical Director, Dr David Richards, is asking that only patients with urgent and serious medical issues come to ED.

“It would be incredibly helpful if people make use of their own GP team or go to one of Christchurch’s three urgent care centres. This will enable staff to focus on only those who really need emergency care and carry out a safe and successful move.

“On Sunday 15 November, hospital emergency staff treated 359 people, a record number for a single day (where a large-scale emergency event didn’t take place). The week prior was also a record week for presentations to ED,” says Dr Richards.

Patients who don’t have serious emergency needs are being urged to make their GP the first port of call. A reminder that for care around the clock, people in Canterbury can call their own General Practice team for free heath advice from a nurse after hours.

Christchurch Hospital’s ED is the sole emergency medical facility in the city and one of the busiest in Australasia.

People are encouraged to visit www.cdhb.health.nz to familiarise themselves with the location of the new Emergency Department and other acute services which are also relocating.

The three extended-hours Urgent Care practices in Canterbury are:

  • 24 Hour Surgery – 401 Madras Street open every day, 24/7. Ph 03 365 7777
  • Moorhouse Medical – 3 Pilgrim Place. Open 8am – 8pm, 7 days a week. Ph 03 365 7900
  • Riccarton Clinic – 4 Yaldhurst Road. Open 8am – 8pm, 7 days a week. Ph 03 343 3661

