News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Experienced Dental Implant Doctor Opens State Of The Art Dental Clinic In Stonefields, Auckland

Monday, 18 January 2021, 8:52 am
Press Release: Glow Dental

Caring, gentle and wise beyond her years. These are just a few of the words that Glow Dental’s patients have used to describe Dr Linda. She has been in practice for six years in Auckland and Christchurch, having studied dentistry at the highly respected University of Otago in Dunedin.

Your Smile, Your Way

Glow Dental’s mission is to give every one of its patients the smile they always dreamed of. To meet this objective, the practice uses a blend of old-fashioned human expertise and cutting-edge technology.

The clinic provides all the usual dental health services, ranging from check-ups and descaling to extractions and root canals. However, Glow Dental’s real specialism is in cosmetic dentistry, or what is sometimes known as a “smile makeover.”

The message from Dr Linda and her team is that cosmetic dentistry is not just for movie stars and that everyone should have a smile they want to share. If you are self-conscious about missing, crooked or discoloured teeth, it can affect every area of your life and wellbeing. A smile makeover can result in a transformation, in every sense of the word.

A Range of Services

So what does a smile makeover entail? That very much depends on your personal needs and circumstances, but the cosmetic dentistry treatments on offer at Glow Dental include the following:

• Whitening stained or discoloured teeth
• Adding veneers to misshapen, damaged or uneven teeth
• Crowns for damaged, fragile or severely discoloured teeth
• Orthodontic treatments for crooked teeth, including braces and Invisalign
• Replacement of old amalgam fillings with modern invisible alternatives

Each person is unique and has his or her own specific dental needs. Dr Linda sits down with every one of her patients to discuss the different options and come up with the specific dental treatment plan that is right for them.

A Safe and Relaxing Environment

Linda and her team made me feel so calm, relaxed and comfortable. I had a filling done, and it was my best experience at the dentist ever.

Adjectives like calm, relaxed and comfortable are not usually associated with a visit to the dentist. Such feedback like this means the world to Dr Linda and her team. The modern facility in the new development on Lunn Avenue feels a world away from dental surgeries of years gone by. Patients can even settle back and watch their movie or boxset of choice on Netflix while they are in the dentist’s chair.

Of course, patient safety is just as important as comfort, especially under current global circumstances. Glow Dental follows the most stringent hygiene rules, as well as government guidelines, to protect the health and safety of both personnel and patients during the COVID19 Pandemic.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Glow Dental on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 