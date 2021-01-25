News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Essential Healthcare Workers Threatened: Church Forces Workers Into Poverty

Monday, 25 January 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Etu NZ

An Auckland faith-based organisation is threatening its homecare support workers with a lockout, after they have taken strike and picket action to win better working conditions.

Since mid-2019, E tū Lifewise members have been asking for increased sick and bereavement leave to be incorporated into a first-time collective agreement, along with more guaranteed hours so they aren’t left struggling to pay their bills from week to week.

Their employer, Lifewise, which is part of the Methodist Mission, agreed to add additional leave, plus a number of other improved provisions, into a proposed collective agreement but then reneged on their promises.

E tū members, desperate for change after more than 18 months of bargaining, began taking industrial action as a last resort in December 2020.

Lifewise is now refusing to negotiate with E tū members and has issued them with lockout notices for 10 days, which E tū believes to be unlawful and would force workers into poverty with up to 10 days without pay.

Members will be striking and picketing again outside the Lifewise offices in Mount Eden tomorrow from 6.45am-10.30am and invite all community and Methodist Church members to come and join them.

When: Tuesday 26 January

Where: 227 Mt Eden Road, Mount Eden, Auckland

Time: 6.45am-10.30am

