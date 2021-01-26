News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vaping Regulations Consultation Opens Today

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health is encouraging New Zealanders to have their say and provide feedback on draft regulations under the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act through an online consultation that opens today.

An amendment to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 commenced on 11 November 2020.

“The amendment means that vaping products are now controlled in a similar way to tobacco products,” Jane Chambers, Group Manager, at the Ministry of Health said. “However, new regulations are required to fully deliver the changes sought by the Government and to support the right settings for the legislation.

“We’re seeking public feedback on the draft regulations because if we want to get it right, it’s important everyone has a chance to have their say. Feedback will help shape the final regulations.

“The proposed regulations cover a range of areas including the display of vaping products in retail stores and websites; the use of harm reduction statements in retail stores and websites; the display of R18 notices at vaping points of sale; packaging requirements for vaping products; and the responsibilities of manufacturers and importers who intend to sell vaping products or smokeless tobacco products.

“I encourage people to read the draft regulations and provide feedback using the online tool or download the feedback form and email it to vaping@health.govt.nz.

“This consultation is an important step towards better supporting smokers to switch to regulated products that are less harmful than smoking and to protect children, young people and non-smokers from the risks associated with vaping and smokeless tobacco products,” Chambers said.

The consultation closes at 5pm on 15 March 2021. The final regulations will be notified in due course and it is expected they will take effect in August 2021, with anonymised submissions published on the Ministry of Health website. 
 

