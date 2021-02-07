News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2 Cases Of COVID-19; Update On Border-related Case

Sunday, 7 February 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are two cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday.

There are no new cases in the community.

In addition, we are providing an update about the border-related Hamilton case we reported yesterday.

New border case details

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
2 FebZambiaUnited Arab EmiratesAround day 3/routine testing*See below
4 FebUnited Arab Emirates Around day 0/routine testingAuckland

*This managed isolation guest was transferred to hospital in Auckland due to a non COVID-19 related condition. The person’s routine managed isolation test returned a positive result while they were in hospital. Local health officials report COVID-19 infection and prevention protocols were in place and followed to ensure the safety of health care workers and the public. Health services are readily available for all managed isolation guests to ensure their health needs are met, and protocols are in place to manage the welfare and safety of staff and the public. The public can be assured hospitals are safe to visit.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 66. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,964.

The total number of tests processed by our laboratories to date is 1,560,312.

On Saturday, 4,044 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,005 tests processed.

Border-related Hamilton case update

High CT counts and serology results for the border-related Hamilton case reported yesterday indicates the case is most likely historical and not infectious. Whole genomic sequencing results have been inconclusive and will be rerun.

The public health risk is still considered to be low.

Managed isolation at Pullman Hotel

The final 60 returnees at the Pullman Managed Isolation Facility have completed health checks and are being released today.

The facility is not taking any new returnees and will undergo a deep clean as per infection prevention and control protocols.

The returnees are required to further isolate at home for five days and return a negative test on day 5 after leaving the managed isolation facility. The returnees are required to wear a mask when departing the facility or going for their day 5 test. During this period they will be contacted daily by health professionals for health and wellbeing check-ups. If they become symptomatic following their departure from the facility they are advised to call Healthline immediately.

These interim measures will be in place while a previously announced review is undertaken into how transmission occurred in the Pullman Managed Isolation Facility and the emerging evidence of COVID variant.

We are continuously reviewing the managed isolation and quarantine system and our border settings. These are our first line of defence to minimise COVID-19 entering New Zealand communities.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,557,477 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 172,847,125 and users have created 7,073,374 manual diary entries.

Since midday yesterday New Zealanders have scanned 548,317 times. The seven-day rolling average number of scans is 935,006.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 