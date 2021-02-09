Wellbeing Workshops Planned For Grape Growers And Winemakers

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is supporting a series of wellbeing workshops for the wine industry.

It has been a challenging 12 months for the industry, with weather events, and labour supply issues and market uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

“The severity of these impacts has varied across regions. The workshops will give people the tools to help them tackle the year ahead with a positive frame of mind,” says MPI’s director of Rural Communities and Farming Support Nick Story.

MPI has allocated $40,000 to New Zealand Winegrowers to deliver 12 wellbeing workshops in winemaking regions, which are available to everyone working across the industry.

The workshops will take place in February and March in the South Island, prior to harvest, and in April and May in the North Island post-harvest.

“The workshops are designed to help boost morale and reignite enthusiasm following last year’s challenges,” says New Zealand Winegrowers’ leadership and communities manager Nicky Grandorge.

“They will include discussions on the importance of mental wellbeing, as well as helping people to reset for 2021.”

Funding for the initiative was provided in Budget 2020. MPI was allocated $1.1 million over three years to deliver extra wellbeing and support services to complement those provided by Rural Support Trusts.

Wine is New Zealand’s sixth-largest export good, with exports hitting $2 billion in 2020. New Zealand wine is sold in more than 100 countries.

‘Go You!’ workshop details and registration:

https://www.nzwine.com/en/initiatives/go-you-workshops/

South Island

Nelson – 24 February

Marlborough – 25 February

North Canterbury – 26 February

Cromwell – 1 March

Alexandra – 2 March

North Island

Auckland Central – 11 March

Matakana - 28 April

Waiheke – 29 April

Northland – 30 April

Gisborne – 3 May

Hawke’s Bay – 4 May

Wairarapa - 5 May

© Scoop Media

