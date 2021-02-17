News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Midwifery Staffing At The CCDHB

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 3:24 pm
Press Release: NZ College Of Midwives

The following can be attributed to the College of Midwives Chief Executive, Alison Eddy:

The College continues to be concerned about the issues related to the significant midwifery staffing shortage at the CCDHB.

The College acknowledges that the CCDHB has been working hard to resolve these staffing concerns, and that it supports and values its midwifery workforce. However, the current acute short staffing is indicative of a wider national midwifery workforce shortage, related to general under -valuing of women’s health, and specifically, under-resourcing within midwifery; from the undergraduate education programme through to the midwifery workforce.

We know that midwifery leaders at DHBs around the country are working hard to resolve issues, but are limited by factors out of their control – such as a lack of funding, inequities in how health professions are resourced, and the MERAS (the Midwives’ Union) pay equity claim, which remains unsettled.

The sector is still awaiting funding to implement actions within the Midwifery Accord which was agreed and signed off by the Govt / Ministry early in 2019. This is disappointing, as it would certainly help the situation.

We also believe the lack of effort by the Government to support what is a traditionally female workforce – midwifery – is gender-related. We know women have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 in losing their jobs or experiencing a significant reduction in income. When we are in a situation where we desperately need more midwives, incentivising women to study and qualify for this profession, would appear to be a no-brainer.

Basically, this issue at CCDHB and others around the country has not happened overnight, nor is it an isolated event; the College has been raising these concerns for more than a decade.

There are solutions, we have them; we just need those who can make it happen, to get on with it.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ College Of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 