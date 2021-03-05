News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waikato University Research Identifies Crucial Role Of Primary Care In Improving Outcomes For Cancer Patients

Friday, 5 March 2021, 6:08 am
Press Release: Waikato University

Released today, the findings of two University of Waikato health research projects have identified the critical role of primary care in improving outcomes for New Zealanders with cancer.

Funded by the Health Research Council, one project looked at how to reduce delays in the diagnosis of colorectal cancer, while the other investigated ways to improve early diagnosis of lung cancer among Māori and rural communities.

Both studies have determined access to primary care is a key factor in avoiding late diagnosis, as well as reducing inequities for Māori.

Ross Lawrenson, Professor of Population Health at the University of Waikato, led both studies. He says that New Zealand continues to have poor cancer outcomes compared to other developed countries.

Ross Lawrenson

“A big factor in our poor performance is that patients with both lung and bowel cancer tend to present with advanced disease,” says Lawrenson.

“Our research looked at the patient pathway from diagnosis to treatment, to identify and address the barriers to people accessing care.”

The studies were conducted over three years in the Midland Cancer Region which comprises Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty and Tairawhiti DHBs – although Lawrenson says the findings are applicable at a national level.

Research into the late diagnosis of lung cancer among Māori communities identified several barriers preventing Māori from accessing primary care.

These include the mounting costs of multiple appointments, symptom ambiguity and the importance of trust and understanding between Māori patients and their GPs.

“What became clear is the need for culturally safe care and a workforce that understands the needs of Māori patients and whānau,” says Lawrenson.

“Our research also clearly showed the importance of whānau as carers and advocates for Māori lung cancer patients.”

Lawrenson said that with lung cancer mortality rates three to four times higher for Māori than non-Māori, intervention was critical.

Working with local communities, the research team developed a Hā Ora website for resources and self-help, alongside other interventions including lung cancer awareness videos and a kaiawhina training programme to help upskill health staff.

Research into colorectal cancer also identified inequities for Māori, who are more likely to experience greater delays in diagnosis and less likely to receive a colonoscopy than non-Māori.

“There needs to be a concentrated effort to ensure equity for Māori in the national bowel screening programme, as well as in general access to diagnosis and treatment,” says Lawrenson.

Also among their findings was the need to increase public awareness of symptoms of colorectal cancer.

“Bowel cancer can be difficult to diagnose. We need greater awareness of symptoms for both patients and GPs,” says Lawrenson.

“If we want to improve outcomes, there needs to be more investment in primary care and I think we need to take a hard look at our systems to ensure there’s equal access to care for everyone,” he concludes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 