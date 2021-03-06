Hawke’s Bay DHB Relaxes Visitor Policy Under Alert Level 1

Hawke’s Bay DHB will relax its visitor policy when the region moves to Alert Level 1 at 6am on Sunday 7 March with fewer restrictions in place at its facilities.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Ash said from tomorrow morning the number of visitors allowed will return to normal except for in the emergency department, ICU and the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) where a maximum of two support people will be allowed.

Visitors would be encouraged to take responsibility for their health and wellbeing by ‘checking in’ using the COVID-19 app QR code at entrances, washing their hands and following staff instructions on mask usage.

“We encourage visitors to bring and wear their own mask and keep track of their movements by using the COVID tracer app or keeping a diary of their movements to help support contact tracing should there be a future case.

“In areas of higher clinical risk, you may be asked by staff to wear a mask and these will be supplied if you don’t have your own mask.

“Hawke’s Bay Hospital remains extremely busy so it is important visitors work with the staff in clinical areas and follow their instructions as they deliver care for our patients.”

Mr Ash said cafes were again open to the public.

“While entrances are now open and free-flowing, we remind people that if they have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms, to stay home and call their doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice about getting tested.”

