News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Cure Kids Issue Open Letter To Prime Minister Urging Prioritisation Of Vulnerable Children For COVID-19 Vaccine

Saturday, 6 March 2021, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Cure Kids

Prioritisation of COVID Vaccinations for Vulnerable Families

Kia Ora Rt. Honourable Jacinda Ardern,

As the largest charitable funder of child health research in New Zealand, Cure Kids urges the Government to prioritise our most vulnerable children for the COVID-19 vaccine.

40,000 children per year are admitted to New Zealand hospitals for completely preventable health issues and this vulnerability means these children are more susceptible to the impact of COVID-19.

Our recent State of Child Health Report launched in Parliament on December 1st, 2020 evidenced that around 35% of acute admissions to hospital for children were due to respiratory infections.

The rate of hospitalisation for respiratory conditions reveals a high degree of inequality varying widely for children in different socioeconomic groups.

We have one of the highest rates of childhood skin infections among resource-rich countries.

In 2019, nearly 3000 children were treated in hospital for serious skin infections – a rate of 4.5 hospitalisations per 1000 children for those children under 5 years.

In addition, our Maori and Pacifica children have a 50 – 120 times greater risk of contracting Rheumatic Fever than their European counterparts, and we know from evidence that cramped damp living conditions are a major driver in these statistics.

Not only are these statistics a national disgrace in themselves, but to continue to expose these vulnerable children to further risk of COVID-19 would be negligent.

In 2020 Cure Kids invested $9million in child health research, with a specific focus on health issues driven by inequity. This investment in 2020 includes the $10m investment over 10 years for a multifactorial collective research effort into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Rheumatic Fever and Rheumatic Heart Disease. We can only resolve these issues of inequity by working together, and on this basis Cure Kids implores this Government to avoid exacerbating the risks for our most vulnerable children, by offering priority vaccine access to the families who already experience the greatest health inequalities.

Signed: Cure Kids' CEO Frances Benge and Board Chair Franceska Banga

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cure Kids on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 