News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

More Than Half Of Kiwis Are Neglecting Their Teeth, Says New Research

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: SmileDirectClub

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 31, 2021 – New research commissioned by leading telehealth company SmileDirectClub has revealed more than half of Kiwis (55%) have not had a dental health check or procedure in the last 12 months.

The high cost of dentist visits was the biggest barrier, with almost two fifths (39%) putting off dental work because of the price. Nine percent of Kiwis avoid the dentist because of odontophobia, the fear of going to the dentist.

The consumer survey, conducted by researchers Lonergan on behalf of leading teledentistry company, SmileDirectClub, asked more than 1,000 New Zealanders about their dental health habits and how they feel about their smiles.

Despite the New Zealand Ministry of Health recommending people visit a dentist regularly, where problems can be detected early and treated, the survey found 14% of Kiwis had not been to the dentist in the last five years or more. Two percent of New Zealanders have never had a dental health check.

Despite 2020 being a disruptive year with lockdowns, only 9% of Kiwis said they put off going to the dentist because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The research findings around cost being a major barrier was reinforced by a 2019 survey from the Ministry of Health that found 1.6 million adults in New Zealand did not visit a dental healthcare worker in the previous 12 months because of price.

SmileDirectClub’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer says oral healthcare is particularly expensive in New Zealand compared to other countries around the world. “The research from SmileDirectClub, in addition to data from the Ministry of Health, highlight that cost is the number one barrier preventing Kiwis from accessing dental care, which is worrying.

“We know that good oral health means good overall health, so it’s important that looking after your teeth is as much of a priority as working out or eating well. Of course, there are also a number of direct health benefits associated with good oral hygiene including reduced chronic inflammation caused by gum disease. This then benefits the diabetic, heart and overall health condition, not to mention the mental and emotional benefits,” he says.

Dr. Sulitzer says that while many people joke about being scared of the dentist, odontophobia is a very real condition. It is also one of the most common phobias, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating that it affects around 15-20% of the population worldwide.

“For the 9% of Kiwis who have this phobia, it can sometimes be caused by a traumatic experience at the dentist during childhood or a general fear of experiencing pain, but often the cause is unknown. We’re able to overcome some of these fears as our customers receive high-quality care through telehealth. The entire treatment process is overseen by an affiliated network of registered New Zealand dentists and orthodontists who use our teledentistry platform to provide remote aligner therapy to patients,” concludes Dr. Sulitzer.

The research also found:

  • Oral health can be a catalyst to kick-start other positive lifestyle changes – with two in five (41%) of respondents saying that straightening their teeth would inspire them to transform or make another positive change in their life
  • Nearly a quarter (23%) of Kiwis would be inspired to work out more if they straightened their teeth
  • 16% would be inspired to ask somebody new out on a date and 13% would try out a new hobby

Jason Coglan, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at SmileDirectClub, says it is amazing how much confidence a smile can give and how that can transform a person’s entire life.

“From improving someone’s mood, to helping build better relationships, smiling is so powerful and that’s why it is essential to take proper care of your oral health.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SmileDirectClub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 