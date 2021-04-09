News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Kaumātua Research Drives $1.4m Funding Award

Friday, 9 April 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: Te Arawa Whanau Ora Collective

 Te Arawa Whānau Ora (TAWO) are part of a research partnership that will receive over $1.4m to help support injury prevention and rehabilitation research for the region’s ageing Māori population. The research is funded by the Health Research Council of NZ, ACC and the Ageing Well National Science Challenge.

The research project, Whaioranga te Pa Harakeke – Iwi-driven Injury Prevention & Recovery for Māori, is supported by a collaborative research group from TAWO, and The University of Auckland, and involves staff from Korowai Aroha Health Centre,
Te Runana o Ngāti Pikiao and Poutiri Wellness Centre. The research aims to develop an injury prevention, rehabilitation and recovery workforce through co-design and community co-creation; and establish the impact of the new workforce in our communities over time. It will also support TAWO to further develop research capabilities.

TAWO Deputy Chairman Eugene Berryman-Kamp says the research will utilise tikanga-based approaches to injury prevention; improve access to ACC and injury care services; and use iwi models of care to improve injury treatment, recovery, and health outcomes for older Māori.


“Māori experience inequitable health outcomes, including disproportionately high rates of injury, so this funding is certainly a much welcome injection to help us further devlop interventions to support some of our community’s most underserved people.


“Iwi-driven and co-designed models of care have the potential to improve inequities which currently exist in injury-related health and wellbeing outcomes for older Māori. In places where iwi and hapū are strong in their wraparound support for older Māori, older Māori have a strong sense of wellbeing,”


“Paeārahi (health navigators) are Māori practitioners deeply rooted in te ao Māori, centre their wellbeing approaches on mātauranga Māori, are acceptable to whānau and communities and have been shown to have a positive impact on cardiovascular and diabetes-related outcomes. We seek to upskill our TAWO paeārahi in injury, recovery and rehabilitation knowledge using a co-designed training package, then develop and test a co-designed paeārahi injury care model” says Mr Berryman-Kamp.


The principal investigator on the project, Joanna Hikaka (Ngāruahine) from the University of Auckland, says the project is important as the research questions being asked are from the community and the intended outcomes are informed by the strategic outcomes sought by the Te Arawa rohe. The research also aims to help ACC to engage better with older Māori, as well as informing kaupapa Māori service development which could be further extended by ACC in the future.


Joanna says “Our project team draw on iwi-driven intervention delivery and solutions, backed by robust research methods. The study is explicitly pro-equity, privileges mātauranga Māori and kaupapa Māori approaches and aims for positive, transformative change”.

 

About Te Arawa Whānau Ora (TAWO)

TAWO is a collective of Whānau Ora providers in the Te Arawa rohe (region). Each collective member has trained pāeārahi (navigators) who work alongside whānau to achieve their dreams, aspirations and goals through a kaupapa Māori worldview.

TAWO collective members are Aroha Mai Cancer Support Services, Korowai Aroha Health Centre, Maketu Health & Social Services, Te Papa Tākaro o Te Arawa Sports Trust, Te Roopū a Iwi o Te Arawa Charitable Trust, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao, Te Waiariki Purea Trust and Poutiri Trust.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Arawa Whanau Ora Collective on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 