News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Let’s Ramp Up Efforts To Make Aotearoa Smoke Free By 2025

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: NZ College of Public Health Medicine

The College of Public Health Medicine welcomes the announcement by the Government of the development of a Smokefree 2025 Action Plan to speed the country towards achievement of its Smokefree 2025 goal.

As a country, we are making progress to reduce the level of smoking, says College President Dr Jim Miller. But we are not yet on target to meet the 2025 goal.

Smoking remains a leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand, contributing to the deaths of more than 4500 people in New Zealand every year. It is also linked to many diseases including asthma, chronic obstructive respiratory disease, lung cancer and other cancers. In children second-hand smoke can increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, asthma attacks, chest infections, and otitis media (‘glue ear’).

Māori and Pacific peoples are disproportionately affected by smoking and its effects on health, with both Māori and Pacific peoples more likely to smoke than other New Zealanders.

The country will not reach its Smokefree goal by focusing solely on individual smoking behavior, says the College.

The proposals include a set of actions including making smoked tobacco products less available.

“Quitting smoking is not easy, but research has shown that population-level control initiatives, such as reducing access to tobacco products, can help people to quit and prevent them from relapsing”, says Dr Miller. Regulating and reducing retail availability of tobacco products is an approach that the College has previously called for.

“Making tobacco products less addictive will also help people to quit”, says Dr Miller.

A recent survey of smokers and those who have recently quit smoking show that there is strong support for New Zealand’ goal of being Smokefree by 2025.

“It is great to see ambitious proposals to tackle this very important public health issue, and we would encourage everyone to take part in the consultation.”

Sources cited:

Edwards R. Smokers support Smokefree 2025 goal and measures to help achieve it. NZ Doctor, 8 July 2020. https://www.nzdoctor.co.nz/article/undoctored/smokers-support-smokefree-2025-goal-and-measures-help-achieve-it

Edwards R, Hoek J, Wilson N, Waa A. What does the 2019 / 20 NZ Health Survey tell us about progress towards a Smokefree Aotearoa? Public Health Expert blog, 14 December, 2020. https://blogs.otago.ac.nz/pubhealthexpert/what-does-the-2019-20-nz-health-survey-tell-us-about-progress-towards-a-smokefree-aotearoa/

EY / Ministry of Health. Evaluation of the tobacco excise increases as a contributor to Smokefree 2025. Wellington: Ministry of Health, November 2018. https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/pages/evaluation-tobacco-excise-increases-final-27-nov2018.pdf

Ministry of Health. Proposals for a Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan: Discussion document. Wellington: Ministry of Health, April 2021. https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/proposals-smokefree-aotearoa-2025-action-plan

New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine. Ending the Tobacco Epidemic in New Zealand. Wellington: NZCPHM, 2016. https://www.nzcphm.org.nz/media/31244/2016_11_18_nzcphm_tobacco_control_policy_statement__reviewed_nov_2016_.pdf

New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine. A Prescription for Health and Equity for All. Wellington: NZCPHM, 2020.

https://www.nzcphm.org.nz/media/142041/2020_prescription_for_health.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ College of Public Health Medicine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 