News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Stroke Foundation Of New Zealand Appoints New Chief Executive

Monday, 19 April 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Stroke Foundation

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand is proud to announce the appointment of Jo Lambert as their new Chief Executive, who will take over the role on Monday 31 May.

Jo has a wealth of leadership and NGO experience and joins the Stroke Foundation from Barnardos, New Zealand's largest children's charity, where she was the GM of Early Learning. Prior to that she was CEO at the consulting firm Maven, where she worked primarily with clients across the health and disability sector.

Jo has a strong relationship and considerable experience with the Stroke Foundation, having been a member of their Board for the last two years.

“Stroke has had a profound impact on my life through my parents, and I now have an opportunity to make a difference for others,” explains Lambert. “I have incredible respect for the vital support the organisation provides and the leadership it shows in the health sector. New Zealand is at a critical juncture, with much work required to prevent a projected increase in the number of strokes, and to increase the services needed to support the growing number of stroke survivors.“

Stroke is New Zealand's second single biggest killer and the leading cause of serious adult disability. Over 11,000 strokes are experienced each year – that’s one every 45 minutes – and this figure is projected to increase by 40% over the next decade. The current economic cost of stroke to New Zealand is estimated to be $1.1 billion per annum, and projected to increase to $1.7 billion by 2038.

The Stroke Foundation is the national charity solely dedicated to the prevention of and recovery from stroke. For over 40 years, we have actively promoted ways to avoid stroke and dedicated ourselves to working closely with stroke survivors, their whānau and carers.

The Stroke Foundation would like to offer its sincere thanks to retiring Chief Executive Mark Vivian, who has led the organisation for the past 15 years. Mark oversaw the amalgamation of four of the five regional organisations, and revolutionised the Stroke Foundation’s outpatient support for stroke survivors and commitment to stroke prevention.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stroke Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 