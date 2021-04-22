News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Sector Reforms: A Solution To The Postcode Lottery?

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 10:24 am
Press Release: Prostate Cancer Foundation

The President of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand, Mark von Dadelszen, has welcomed the intent of the Government’s health sector reforms as announced by Health Minister Andrew Little and said he hopes it brings an end to the delays, discriminations and raw deals endured by Kiwi men with prostate cancer.

The charity, which provides support and education, funds research and raises awareness of prostate cancer, has long expressed concerns about deficiencies in care across New Zealand’s health landscape when it comes to equitable access to prostate cancer testing and treatment. This is particularly so for Māori and Pasifika men who continue to experience poorer outcomes.

"We also welcome the establishment of a Māori Health Authority," says von Dadelszen.

"Māori and Pacific Island communities, those in lower socio-economic groups and those living in remote and regional locations have been clearly disadvantaged."

Prostate cancer is a major health issue for Kiwi men - more than 3,500 men are diagnosed annually and around 650 will die each year. The Foundation has consistently campaigned to ensure that men with prostate cancer are served equitably when factors such as ethnicity, socio-economic status and location are taken into account.

"In the anticipation of a world class health system that provides equitable, timely access to diagnostic and treatment services for patients in New Zealand, the Foundation looks forward to seeing how the announced changes will improve outcomes for New Zealand men," says von Dadelszen.

"In the interim we will continue to advocate for all New Zealand men diagnosed with prostate cancer, their families and loved ones, facing a life and death battle with this insidious disease."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Prostate Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 