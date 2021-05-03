News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealanders Asked To Help Give A Brighter Future For Kiwis Living With Cystic Fibrosis

Monday, 3 May 2021, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand

Cystic Fibrosis NZ is calling on the New Zealand public to help “give a future” for Kiwis with cystic fibrosis (CF) by supporting its annual appeal which runs from 1-31 May 2021.

Living with CF is tough, time-consuming, and an emotional rollercoaster. It doesn't get easier for those affected. Life-saving medications such as Trikafta are still not funded in New Zealand, severely impacting both quality and length of life. There is no cure, and only half of those with CF reach 31 years of age.

The “give a future” annual appeal calls on the New Zealand public to help change this and give a brighter future for Kiwis with CF.

The serious and ultimately terminal genetic condition affects around 540 Kiwis. It causes the body to produce thick, sticky mucus which damages the lungs, digestive system, liver and other parts of the body.

People with CF endure a demanding and time-consuming daily regime of lung clearance and medication, together with regular medical check-ups and, over time, increasingly frequent hospitalisations. For several individuals, a lung transplant may be the only remaining option.

“CF imposes a heavy burden, with significant quality of life, social and economic impacts on people with CF, their families, whānau and communities,” says Cystic Fibrosis NZ Chief Executive, Jane Bollard.

“Proceeds from the appeal will be used to advocate for access to Trikafta and other life-saving medications, provide counselling and emotional support, financial help during hospitalisations and transplants, and medical equipment to improve quality of life,” Jane says.

As a charitable organisation, Cystic Fibrosis NZ relies on the generosity of the New Zealand public to help fund support services for people with CF.

The CF annual appeal runs across May, and Cystic Fibrosis NZ is encouraging everyone, including businesses, schools, and organisations throughout the country to join in the fun and support this year’s campaign however they can.

Donations can be made online at www.cfnz.org.nz/donate, or by texting FUTURE to 4462 to make an instant $3 donation.

