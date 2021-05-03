News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Failures In Care Of Young Man Needing Mental Health Services

Monday, 3 May 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Kevin Allan today released a report finding a Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failings in its care of a young man requiring mental health services.

The man was admitted to the Mental Health Ward for two nights, with suicidal ideation. After he was discharged, he was seen regularly by a psychologist from the DHB, and his care was discussed at multidisciplinary team meetings. However, he was not seen in person by a DHB psychiatrist, either during his admission or after discharge. Tragically, he died the following year.

"There was a striking lack of psychiatrist input into the man’s care, and the processes of discharging and transferring the man from the various parts of BOPDHB’s Mental Health Service were extremely poor," Kevin Allan said.

Mr Allan was critical that the man was not seen by a consultant psychiatrist during his hospital admission, and not given the opportunity to meet with a psychiatrist when he continued to be unwell. The multidisciplinary team did not play an effective role in optimising the man’s care, and the man did not have a case manager separate from his BOPDHB psychologist.

BOPDHB’s failure to formulate and communicate a written plan with the man for his discharge from the community mental health service, and to communicate this to his family, GP and private psychologist, was also criticised.

Mr Allan recommended that BOPDHB provide feedback on the implementation of the recommendations made in its serious incident review; and consider introducing a procedural requirement for community mental health service clients to be seen by a psychiatrist every three months.

He also recommended that BOPDHB review its processes for discharging clients from the community mental health service to ensure that a clear and comprehensive plan is established; and that BOPDHB and the consultant psychiatrist provide a written apology to the man’s family.

Kevin Allan is the former Mental Health Commissioner. This role was transferred to the new Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission in February 2021. However, HDC retains its complaints resolution role in relation to mental health and addiction services.

The full report on case 18HDC00288 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 