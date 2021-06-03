NZDA Statement On The PM’s Chief Science Advisor’s, Fluoride In Our Drinking Water: An Update On The Evidence
The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) completely supports the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor’s review of the most recent scientific evidence on water fluoridation. Yet again the science confirms community water fluoridation is a safe, and effective public health measure to reduce dental decay. This is unsurprising news, but again it is very helpful, as dentists continue to promote effective measures to reduce dental disease, and the pain and suffering that it causes in New Zealand.
- Dr Rob Beaglehole, community water fluoridation spokesperson, New Zealand Dental Association