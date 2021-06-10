News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vegan Children Have Better Cardiometabolic Health

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 8:53 am
Press Release: Vegan Society

A recent study looking at a small sample of children came out with findings that the media interpreted as “The Dangers of a Vegan Diet for Kids”, yet this sensationalist headline could not be further from the truth. The study looked at just 187 Polish children, 52 of whom were vegan. What is under reported is that the vegan children had lower fat mass, blood cholesterol and fasting glucose levels. They had higher intakes of some beneficial nutrients including fibre, vitamin C, folate, carotenoids, unsaturated fats, magnesium, all a reflection of the consumption of healthy plant foods.

The study on children aged 5-10 years, compared the health of 52 vegan children to 63 vegetarians and 72 omnivores. The reason for the negative headline is that vegan children were around 3cm shorter than omnivores and had lower bone density. Yet the vegans were still of NORMAL height. BUT, only a third of vegan children were supplementing appropriately with vitamin D and a third were not supplementing with vit B12. Median calcium intake was only 376mg per day. In NZ, for this age group 550mg of calcium is recommended. One might conclude that this lower calcium intake was more the cause than a vegan diet per se.

Although lower protein intake is cited in vegans, the median of 42.4g per day is more than adequate and exceeds recommended intakes. There are serious health consequences of too much protein, including heart disease, kidney stones, certain cancers and osteoporosis, to name a few.
 

Another study that did not generate sensationalist headlines was a report from the German VeChi youth study in which the health of a larger number (115) of vegan children aged 6-18 yrs was assessed. Vegans were appropriately supplementing with B12 and Vitamin D and had much better calcium intakes. Although bone density was not reported, vegan children had normal growth and a healthy nutrient intake compared to veggie and omnivore groups such that the authors conclude ‘the study confirms a vegan diet can meet the nutrient requirements in childhood and adolescence’
 

Plant-based general practitioner Dr Mark Craig said “A plant-based diet is suitable for all age groups, it's just a matter of making sure people know to eat wholefoods and ensure they eat pulses and grains as well as fruits and veggies. Supplement with B12 and you are good to go”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vegan Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 