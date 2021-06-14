News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Mental Health Calls To Whānau ĀWhina Plunket Already Higher Than Total Figure In 2020

Monday, 14 June 2021, 6:16 am
Press Release: Whanau Awhina Plunket

New figures reveal rise in parents seeking mental health support

Just five months into 2021, calls to Whānau Āwhina Plunket from parents seeking mental health support have already exceeded those received in all of 2020, which was already up 22% on 2019 levels.

“This sad statistic highlights the acute need for additional support for parents’ mental health in our communities. Bringing a newborn into the world can be overwhelming at times. Additionally, the COVID-19-related issues still affecting many families into 2021 have exacerbated levels of poverty, unemployment, and domestic stress for some,” says Whānau Āwhina Plunket Chief Executive, Amanda Malu.

“Becoming a parent is life-changing. It’s also a steep learning curve that brings huge responsibilities. When you add sleep deprivation, reduced income, and often, limited whānau support, the transitions to parenting can be a tough one which takes its toll on parental mental wellbeing.”

Whānau Āwhina Plunket know around 15-20% of Kiwi parents develop some form of mental health issue during pregnancy and after their baby is born. That’s why this is a key focus area for Whānau Āwhina Plunket in its work to empower and connect communities, and help people who are isolated, disconnected or feel unable to cope, get the support they desperately need.

Through its Share the Hugs campaign, Huggies® is donating $20,000 to help Whānau Āwhina Plunket provide a range of initiatives to support parental mental health.

Every day, Whānau Āwhina Plunket works to support families experiencing parental mental health issues and help connect them with specialised support services. Funds raised through the Huggies® Share the Hugs campaign will support Whānau Āwhina Plunket to provide support to those with mental health needs, such as:

  • Free parenting courses and access to family centres
  • Providing additional support groups and some specialised mental health services
  • Advocating for those needing parental mental health support

“The long-standing partnership we have with Whānau Āwhina Plunket is so important to Huggies®. We are proud to have worked with them for 29 years to support Kiwi families in getting the help they need at this important time in their babies’ lives. We’re firm believers in the saying it takes a village to raise a child, and we are keen to play our part through the Share the Hugs campaign,” says Pip Catherwood, Huggies® marketing manager.

To donate directly to Share the Hugs and Whānau Āwhina Plunket please click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whanau Awhina Plunket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 