News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Unreasonable Restraint Of Patient In Secure Unit

Monday, 14 June 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding a nurse in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for his care of a man residing in a secure facility.

The man, aged in his fifties at the time of these events, has an intellectual disability and physical health concerns. He resides in a secure facility operated by the DHB and is a compulsory patient under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992.

The man complained that he was assaulted by his primary nurse in the dining room at the facility. The man and the nurse told HDC different versions of events: the nurse said the man tripped and fell, whereas the man said the nurse pushed him. In any event, when the man was on the floor, the nurse sat on the man’s body and bounced on him, and did not remove himself promptly from this position. The nurse did not document the man’s fall or report the incident.

The Deputy Commissioner found that these actions amounted to an unreasonable restraint. She was also critical that two other staff members did not report the incident.

"The nurse’s conduct is wholly unacceptable, especially in the case of such a vulnerable consumer, and I am critical of his actions," Ms Wall said.

Ms Wall noted that the DHB had conducted a thorough internal investigation, and the nurse’s employment was terminated as a result.

Ms Wall recommended that the nurse’s employer, the DHB, provide evidence of recent training to staff on incident reporting; conduct an audit of incidents reported over the last three months to ensure that incidents have been documented appropriately; and review its protocols for staff who notice adverse practises.

She also recommended that should the nurse wish to obtain a practising certificate, the Nursing Council of New Zealand consider his fitness to practise, and that the nurse and the DHB apologise to the man.

The full report on case 18HDC01604 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 