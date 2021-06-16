News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Gower Is Right – Treat Methamphetamine As A Health Issue

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 5:43 am
Press Release: NZ Drug Foundation

Following Patrick Gower’s documentary On P, the New Zealand Drug Foundation is calling for the government to fund the roll out of the successful programme Te Ara Oranga featured in last night’s documentary.

Te Ara Oranga, a $3m police-led health-based initiative that partners with community and the DHB is having promising results. The domestic initiative was started under the Key-led National government and continued on by Labour.

New Zealand Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm said the programme uses a mix of community action and health interventions alongside policing.

“Te Ara Oranga is having promising results. It would work even better if the health interventions were properly funded. It is time to fund it well and roll the programme out nationally.”

“One of the reasons for success is they are working to reduce demand and reduce harms through community action, things like support to employment and health interventions. Traditionally we have solely focused on supply control with limited results. Drug busts like the one last week seem good but they have limited and temporary impact. Without reducing demand or reducing harm, we are just playing ‘whack-a-mole’. The police hit one supplier and another pops up.”

A health-based approach would also mean decriminalising users so that they can be honest about their use and seek help. As described in the documentary by the spokespeople for the successful Northland programme: “we aren't treating it as a criminal problem anymore”.

“Yet nationally we continue to see users being prosecuted for low-level methamphetamine use and possession charges, despite the ability for police to use the discretion granted in the 2019 amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Act to refer them to health services instead. It may seem counter-intuitive because we have been taught that banning use is the best way to prevent drug harm, but decades have proven that theory to be very wrong. It drives the problem underground preventing people from getting help and having honest conversations about their use.”

“One of the women featured in the documentary described asking Police for help years prior but she was unable to get it. We want that to change. Help should be available. We need to stop investing in prosecuting people who are using and focus on helping them avoid harm and addiction.”

Since the filming of the documentary new wastewater figures have been released showing a reduction in methamphetamine prevalence of 10 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019. Before that, methamphetamine use has remained about steady at 1% of the population for several years, which doesn’t back-up the claim of a growing methamphetamine problem depicted in the documentary.

However, people using methamphetamine are slow to seek help, in part due to fear of being prosecuted. Therefore we are concerned harms maybe worsening for those who are using it problematically, and for their loved ones and community. Supporting them earlier will prevent problems from escalating unchecked, said Ms Helm.

People who use methamphetamine heavily can recover and lead fulfilling lives if they are given a chance to.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Drug Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 