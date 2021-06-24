Ramp-up Of COVID-19 Testing In The Wellington Region

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs have resourced up for increased COVID-19 testing over coming days as the Greater Wellington region transitions to COVID-19 alert level 2.

Increased demand for COVID-19 testing saw an estimated 2100 COVID swabs carried out yesterday in Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt.

The DHBs and PHO partners have also increased testing capacity and sites across the region. In addition to the region’s existing community-based testing centres (CBACs) – in Paraparaumu, Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt – new sites have also opened in Hataitai Park, the Johnsonville Medical Centre, the Lower Hut Riverbank carpark, the Karori Medical Centre, and the Wellington Regional Hospital carpark by Te Hopai off Mein St. In total there are mow 10 testing sites across the region, as well as testing offered by GP practices.

Some CBACs are working extended hours, and have put on additional staff so people can be tested as quickly and efficiently as possible.

A full list of testing sites and locations is available at www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs/ and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs/.

Wellington and Hutt Valley region COVID-19 testing centres are currently prioritising tests for people who have been to locations of interest or who are displaying symptoms.

Yesterday’s demand meant that the central city Taranaki Street venue was busy, with people needing to wait. However, no one who was symptomatic or who had been to a location of interest was turned away from a CBAC.

The DHBs are reminding people to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on testing and referral to a booking centre to make an appointment. Anyone seeking a test is strongly advised to make an appointment. People arriving without an appointment may experience longer wait times as our centres need to prioritise those who have appointments, or are known to have been to a location of interest, or who are symptomatic.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB and www.facebook.com/HuttValleyDHB.

© Scoop Media

