New COVID-19 Testing Centre For Central Wellington

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs are continuing to increase COVID-19 testing with an additional community testing centre (CTC) to open on tomorrow in central Wellington.

From Friday 25 June a CTC will be open from 8am to 9pm for booked tests only at in the Te Papa car park.

The Te Papa CTC is part of the region’s two DHBs’ work to increase testing capacity across Kapiti, Porirua, Johnsonville, Karori, Hataitai, Wellington central, Newtown, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt – as well as some GPs across the region.

Hours for the Te Papa site will be added to the full list of testing sites and locations on the DHBs’ websites: www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs/ and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs/.

It is estimated that COVID-19 swab numbers today far exceeded the 2100 carried out yesterday across the region, with definitive numbers available tomorrow, and CTCs have reported that booked appointments have made the swabbing process far smoother.

People are reminded to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on testing and for referral to a booking centre to make an appointment.

Anyone seeking a test is strongly advised to make an appointment. People arriving without an appointment may experience longer wait times as our centres need to prioritise those who have appointments, or are known to have been to a location of interest, or who are symptomatic.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB and www.facebook.com/HuttValleyDHB.

© Scoop Media

