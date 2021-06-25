COVID-19 Testing Update For Wellington And Hutt Valley Regions

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs continue to test for COVID-19 across the region with 3713 swabs having been administered on Thursday 24 June across Kapiti, Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt, up from 2100 swabs the previous day.

Testing capacity in the community was increased this morning with the opening of a new community testing centre (CTC) in the carpark at Te Papa on Cable Street in Wellington.

CTCs in Porirua and central Wellington are experiencing a steady flow of people seeking testing and still currently have some capacity for booked appointments. Lower Hutt’s High Street CTC is currently fully-booked, and the pop up at the Lower Hutt Riverbank is booked until 4pm. Some GPs and medical centres across the region also have capacity to administer COVID-19 swabs.

Locations and hours for our CTCs are available on the two DHBs’ websites: www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs/ and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs/.

The two DHBs and PHO partners are ensuring that CTCs are adequately resourced and staffed with capacity to administer around 4500 swabs today, and have good capacity for further testing over the coming weekend.

People are reminded to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on testing and for referral to a booking centre to make an appointment.

Anyone seeking a test is strongly advised to make an appointment. People arriving without an appointment may experience longer wait times as our centres need to prioritise those who have appointments, or are known to have been to a location of interest, or who are symptomatic.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz

