News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 Testing Update For Wellington And Hutt Valley Regions

Friday, 25 June 2021, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs continue to test for COVID-19 across the region with 3713 swabs having been administered on Thursday 24 June across Kapiti, Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt, up from 2100 swabs the previous day.

Testing capacity in the community was increased this morning with the opening of a new community testing centre (CTC) in the carpark at Te Papa on Cable Street in Wellington.

CTCs in Porirua and central Wellington are experiencing a steady flow of people seeking testing and still currently have some capacity for booked appointments. Lower Hutt’s High Street CTC is currently fully-booked, and the pop up at the Lower Hutt Riverbank is booked until 4pm. Some GPs and medical centres across the region also have capacity to administer COVID-19 swabs.

Locations and hours for our CTCs are available on the two DHBs’ websites: www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs/ and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs/.

The two DHBs and PHO partners are ensuring that CTCs are adequately resourced and staffed with capacity to administer around 4500 swabs today, and have good capacity for further testing over the coming weekend.

People are reminded to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on testing and for referral to a booking centre to make an appointment.

Anyone seeking a test is strongly advised to make an appointment. People arriving without an appointment may experience longer wait times as our centres need to prioritise those who have appointments, or are known to have been to a location of interest, or who are symptomatic.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB and www.facebook.com/HuttValleyDHB.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Capital and Coast District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 