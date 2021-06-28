News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

A Return To Health For The New Chief Executive Of MASH Trust

Monday, 28 June 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: MASH Trust

Dr Karleen Edwards

MASH Trust is pleased to announce that Dr Karleen Edwards has been appointed chief executive officer.

Dr Edwards has a long history in the health sector on both sides of the Tasman and a more recent history in local government fulfilling an instrumental role in the rebuild of Christchurch as the chief executive officer of the Christchurch City Council.

Dr Edwards worked for seven years in health management roles in Australia, including as the chief executive of the Commission for Hospital Improvement and as chief executive of the Central Northern Adelaide Health Service. Before that, she held several roles in health in Canterbury. Dr Edwards trained as a psychiatrist and has an MBChB from Otago University and a Master of Business Administration from Canterbury University.

MASH Trust Chair Heather Allan said Dr Edward's vast leadership experience across health and disability, local government and education mean she is ideally suited to lead MASH.

“Karleen’s credentials in health are second to none. The Board and I welcome her to Palmerston North.”

Dr Edwards said she is looking forward to returning to the sector.

“My first job will be to settle into our new home in Palmerston North. The city has a familiar feeling with the hills on one side, the river running through it, and many of the public sculptures are by familiar artists.”

“I’m excited to be joining the MASH team, it has an outstanding reputation in health and disability. I’ll be visiting all MASH sites and look forward to working with the committed team of passionate people who are dedicated to supporting and helping those in need.”

MASH Trust employs more than 580 people and provides mental health, disability and addiction recovery services for more than 2,000 individuals, family and whānau every year in the Wellington, Kāpiti, Horowhenua, Palmerston North, and Hawkes Bay regions.

Established 30 years ago, the Trust provides the following support services:

• Social Hub & Networking Sites

• Transitional Home Support

• Supported Homes

• Addiction and Recovery

• Child Youth and Whānau Support

• Community Support

• Friendship

Heather Allan said the Board and leadership team would like to thank outgoing chief executive David Robinson who is moving back to Wellington as the chief executive of Wellington Free Ambulance.

