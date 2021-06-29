Greater Wellington Region To Return To COVID-19 Alert Level 1

The Government has today announced that the Greater Wellington region will return to COVID-19 alert level 1 from 11.59pm tonight (Tuesday 29 June).

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs continue to test for COVID-19 across our region, with 1756 swabs carried out on Monday 28 June.

The Government is encouraging people in the Wellington region who were at a location of interest or who are symptomatic to seek a test. People should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their GP for advice on testing and referral to a booking centre.

Locations and hours for our CTCs are available on the two DHBs’ websites: www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs.

Testing priority continues to be given to those individuals who have a booking, or who have been to a location of interest or are symptomatic.

Alert level 2 door screening and visitor provisions also remain in place at the region’s hospitals – Hutt Hospital, Kenepuru Community Hospital, and Wellington Regional Hospital.

There will be a slight loosening of visitor restrictions, and a winding down of door screening, at hospital entrances from 6am on Wednesday 30 June.

