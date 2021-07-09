RSV Update – Hutt Valley And Wellington Regions

RSV updates – including patient numbers, visiting restrictions, and other information – will be publicly available at on the CCDHB and HVDHB websites as required.

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs continue to see increasing numbers of people presenting with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and respiratory-type illnesses.

Around 30 children of different ages and with varying levels of unwellness with RSV and respiratory-type illnesses are currently at Wellington Regional Hospital. Of these, four are currently in the Wellington ICU. Hutt Hospital currently has 13 children with RSV or respiratory-type illness.

These numbers are continually changing as patients are discharged and others admitted.

We have seen a number of adults across our hospitals with respiratory-type symptoms – often in addition to other underlying health needs. This is not uncommon, and these patients are managed accordingly and isolated if needed.

While RSV primarily affects children, it is also common for adults to display symptoms of RSV and other respiratory-type illnesses. Adults generally tend to get milder symptoms, although it can cause more severe illness in adults with underlying lung disease or weakened immune systems.

Both DHBs plan for a seasonal increase in admissions each year. While we have experienced a peak in respiratory illness, we are managing admissions within existing resources and staffing and have the ability to utilise other clinical areas and call in additional staff if needed.

Visiting our hospitals

As a result of this outbreak, the two DHBs are restricting visitation to protect vulnerable patients. We ask people to not visit wards if they have had fever, cough, sore throat, or runny nose in the past 24 hours and advise that children under 12 not visit a hospital unless there is a clear medical need. To protect vulnerable patients, the following restrictions are in place.

Wellington Regional Hospital

NICU – only parents or primary caregivers

Wards 1 and 2 – no one under 16

ED – only two support people per patient

No one under 12 will be permitted to visit:

ED

Maternity and Delivery

Ward 4 North

Ward 5 North

Acute Frailty Unit (Ward 3)

Kenepuru Maternity

Kāpiti Maternity.

Hutt Hospital

Children’s Ward – no one under 16

No children under 12:

ED

SCBU

Maternity and Delivery

We also ask people to limit children from coming to our other wards.

Aged Residential Care (ARC)

Please also remember that frail older people are also vulnerable to respiratory-type illnesses. People who are unwell or who have experienced symptoms – including fever, cough, sore throat, or runny nose in the past 24 hours – should not visit ARC facilities until 24 hours after their symptoms have stopped and they are well.

Winter respiratory illness

Many pre-school children in the Wellington and Hutt Valley region are unwell. At this time of year respiratory viruses, including RSV, are common in the community and illnesses can be easily spread in schools and early childhood centres. Adults and older children get milder RSV illness but can pass it on to babies so we strongly recommend that people maintain good hand hygiene and stay home if they have any symptoms of a respiratory illness.

RSV symptoms and what to do if you have them

RSV symptoms include a runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever (often mild) and/or wheeze. In some cases, it can cause more serious illness such as bronchiolitis (narrowing of airways in infants) and pneumonia. Very young infants (especially premature babies and those exposed to smoking), older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions are more at risk.

If you have RSV-like symptoms and are concerned or are getting worse, you should contact your GP or Healthline (0800 611 116) for assessment and advice.

Early medical advice is especially important for those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, cancer, heart and lung disease and some autoimmune diseases, or for severely overweight people and pregnant women.

Do not return to childcare, school or work until symptoms have resolved. Anyone who is unwell should stay at home until 24 hours after symptoms have stopped and they are well.

When to seek urgent advice

Parents and caregivers should seek urgent medical advice if a child has symptoms and also:

is under three months old

is breathing fast, noisily or is having to use extra effort to breathe

looks pale and unwell

is taking less than half their normal feeds

is vomiting

has not had a wet nappy for more than six hours.



Parents and caregivers should call 111 for an ambulance if a child:

has blue lips and tongue

has severe difficulty breathing

is becoming very sleepy and not easy to wake up

is very pale

is floppy or you cannot wake them properly

has breathing that is not regular, or pauses in breathing.



How to prevent the spread of RSV and other viruses

Keep children home when they are unwell – they should not attend early childhood education (ECE), childcare, kindergarten, or school

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Regularly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and dry them thoroughly

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if hand washing facilities are not available

Avoid close contact with sick people

People with underlying medical conditions who are at increased risk of complications are strongly encouraged to avoid contact with sick people and have good hand washing practices

If correctly worn, masks are valuable to both prevent spread from infected people and reduce the risk of getting infected if you are close to people who may be infectious.

COVID-19

Winter respiratory illnesses and RSV symptoms can be similar to COVID-19 symptoms. Children aged under 11 are not routinely tested for COVID-19 unless they:

have been in contact with a COVID-19 case

have returned from a place where there is COVID-19

have left managed isolation in the past 14 days

or a doctor is concerned that the child has COVID-19.

Adults and teenagers with relevant respiratory symptoms require COIVD-19 testing if they have a respiratory illness. Call Healthline 0800 611 116 for free advice on COVID-19 testing.

