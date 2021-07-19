Two Confirmed Cases Aboard Quarantined Container Ship

Two symptomatic crew members onboard the Mattina container ship, currently in quarantine in Bluff, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marshall Island-flagged vessel came into port last night and all 21 crew members were tested this morning.

Rapid tests were ordered for the two symptomatic cases. Health officials report their condition is regarded as improving. The test results for the remainder of the crew are due back later tonight.

Both crew members who’ve tested positive, joined the ship in Singapore on 2 July after providing negative pre-departure tests.

Health officials in Southern DHB are working with other agencies to determine the next steps for the ship. In the meantime, the crew members remain on board the Mattina.

The Mattina is currently in quarantine in a secure area of the port which is inaccessible to any members of the public and fencing will be put up to further restrict access to the ship.



