Long-serving Taupo GP Honoured With College's Highest Award

Dr Peter Fleischl, a Taupō-based GP, has been awarded Distinguished Fellowship of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

Dr Fleischl’s 30-year dedication to the Taupō community was highlighted when he combined his personal and professional interests in music, geriatric medicine, and palliative care, raising thousands of dollars for the Lake Taupō Hospice through a series of pioneering open rehearsal chamber music concerts. He collaborated with other members of the New Zealand Doctors Orchestra, where he plays in the cello section.

As well as being a working GP, Dr Fleischl has taken on many leadership roles within the College. From 2014 - 2020, he served as the College’s Censor in Chief, which is the College’s highest academic role and responsible for the oversight of New Zealand’s general practice education programme.

Dr Samantha Murton, College President says, "During his tenure as Censor in Chief, Dr Fleischl provided an educationalist’s perspective to the role which proved invaluable. His drive to have the highest calibre of general practice training is highlighted through his work for the College, and in his daily clinical practice."

His time in the Censor in Chief role was not without its challenges. He was called upon in 2016 when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Kaikoura, on the day that GP registrars were set to sit their exams.

The guidance Dr Fleischl established is still relevant should the College encounter any future significant exam disruption.

Distinguished Fellowship is awarded to College Fellows who have made sustained contributions to general practice, medicine, or the health and wellbeing of the community.

This year, six GPs received Distinguished Fellowship at the College’s conference in Wellington.

