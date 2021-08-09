Physiotherapists Share The Frustrations Of ACC Staff

Physiotherapy New Zealand has expressed its support for ACC staff who are struggling with increased caseloads.

A Public Service Association (PSA) union survey released today has found that ACC staff are overwhelmed with caseloads and there are huge backlogs because of a new case management system which was designed to increased productivity.

Physiotherapy New Zealand CEO, Sandra Kirby says its members are not surprised and are discussing with ACC the impact this is having on client’s rehabilitation.

“The wait times for responses is higher, and it’s taking longer for clients to get resolutions. Our members are consistently telling us that the new system is less flexible, less patient centric and that means it takes longer to deliver treatment.

“Any delay in providing physiotherapy treatment impacts on the lives of all New Zealanders. It means a delay in returning to work and daily activities and that means poorer outcomes all round. It will also ultimately cost the taxpayer more as untreated injuries invariably exacerbate and can lead to long term problems,” said Ms Kirby.

© Scoop Media

