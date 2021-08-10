News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Apollomics, Inc. Doses First Patient In Phase I Clinical Trial Of APL-102

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 5:52 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Foster City, CA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, Aug 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollomics Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination oncology therapies, today announced the successful dosing of the first patient in a Phase I clinical study of APL-102 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The Phase I trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of APL-102 delivered via an oral capsule.

"APL-102 is an internally discovered and developed tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting multiple oncogenic drivers, and we are excited about advancing it for clinical testing to explore its potential for treating a number of solid tumors;" said Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "APL-102 is the first of several novel assets planned for clinical development to further expand Apollomics' clinical pipeline in oncology."

About APL-102

APL-102 is an oral, small molecule multi kinase inhibitor (MTKi) targeting several key oncogenic drivers. APL-102 inhibits several receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including: angiogenesis via vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFRs), mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway via B-RAF and C-RAF; and colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R).

Preclinical studies have demonstrated broad and potent antitumor activity in patient-derived xenograft mouse models of liver, breast, colorectal, gastric, esophageal and lung cancers. APL-102 has also shown favorable preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety profiles with no serious off-target activity observed. APL-102 has the potential to be used as a single agent or in combination with other oncology agents.

Apollomics retains worldwide rights to APL-102.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of monotherapies and combination therapies of tumor-targeting agents and immuno-oncology agents. The Company's product pipeline has several programs at different stages of development, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. Apollomics has operating entities in Foster City, Ca., USA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 