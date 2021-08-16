News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Public Health Action on Alcohol – the 5+ Solution

Monday, 16 August 2021, 8:33 am
Press Release: Alcohol Action NZ

Alcohol Action NZ is pleased to advise of a pivotal conference being held on Wednesday 18th August at the Wharewaka Function Centre, Wellington, featuring four outstanding keynote speakers: Professor Jennie Connor, Rāwiri Ratū, Sir Graham Lowe and Nicky Hager.

The theme of the conference, Public health action on alcohol – the 5+ Solution, comes at a time when there is a change occurring in New Zealand. The public are better understanding the importance of taking a population-based approach to dealing with major health problems, in this instance New Zealand’s damaging drinking culture.

New Zealanders have a right to be protected from the considerable harm alcohol causes. The government’s upcoming health reforms featuring a Public Health Agency, a national public health service, and a Māori Health Authority reflect the shift that is taking place to ensure better response to threats to public health.

Professor Connor comments: “Successive governments have failed us by taking an unprincipled and ad hoc approach to alcohol policy for more than 30 years. They have put commercial and political interests ahead of the rights and wellbeing of New Zealanders, despite high levels of public support for change”.

“Health, equity and economic gains will follow from adoption of proven strategies to reduce alcohol consumption and harm, as have been recommended by several major reviews and government enquiries in New Zealand, and the World Health Organisation”.

The 5+ Solution was formulated by Alcohol Action NZ in 2009, based on the best public health science available. The solution requires government action: Dismantle marketing, Increase the price, Reduce accessibility, Raise the purchase age, Strengthen drinking driving countermeasures, PLUS Increase treatment opportunities for heavy drinkers.

Professor Connor further comments, “Reform of our alcohol legislation must give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and be protected from the influence of those who profit from alcohol.”

Rāwiri Ratū, Executive Chairman of Kookiri ki Tāmakimakaurau Trust, is pursuing alcohol law reform to “reduce the harmful effects of alcohol on Māori because Māori lives matter”. He will provide an update on his Treaty claim and other initiatives.

Sir Graham Lowe, who chaired the Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship in 2014, will update on the recommendations made at the time, particularly in relation to the banning of all alcohol sponsorship of sport.

Finally, Nicky Hager will address the conference on the nature of democratic change and the forces that obstruct it. He comments: “Unless public health people are aware of the forces opposing them, good harm-reduction policies will keep not being implemented.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Action NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 