Blood donation still essential during Alert Level 4

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Blood Service

Blood donation is considered an essential service, donor centres will remain open and New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is urging all eligible, healthy blood donors to book an appointment, and keep their commitment to donating blood.

“The need for blood is constant, travelling to a donor centre or mobile drive is considered essential travel and donating blood is a lifesaving act that must continue during all Levels” said, Asuka Burge, National Manager, Marketing and Communications New Zealand Blood Service.

“Our donors centres are safe places to visit, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure they stay that way. Measures include providing adequate space at sites to allow donors to maintain an appropriate physical distance, robust hygiene and making sure that our donors are not exposed to anyone who is unwell.”

The Blood Service also welcomes new donors to check their eligibility using the quiz on the website and to book an appointment online, by downloading the app or calling 0800 448 325.

For the latest information regarding blood donation and COVID-19 see our COVID-19 page here.

To book an appointment to donate visit www.nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325.

About NZBS:

New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is a not-for-profit Crown entity responsible for the collection, processing, testing and storage and distribution of all blood and blood products in New Zealand.

NZBS relies on voluntary and non-remunerated blood donations from individuals around the country in order to provide a constant supply of precious blood and blood products used by health services to save thousands of lives.

  • Every day, 80 New Zealanders need blood or blood products.
  • There is no alternative for patients in need of blood or blood products – blood donors save lives.
  • Currently less than 4% of eligible Kiwis are registered to donate.

