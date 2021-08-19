News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Outline Of Auckland Vaccination Centres Open Thursday

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

18 August

“Almost all of our General Practices (59 out of 60) and all of our community pharmacies that are delivering COVID-19 vaccinations across metro Auckland will reopen tomorrow, Thursday 19 August. These sites will continue with their vaccination appointments in a safe and efficient manner and observe all of the requirements of the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown.

“We will also be reopening some of our community vaccination centres tomorrow. The sites reopening will be operating at a reduced capacity so that we can ensure appropriate health and safety measures are in place, including social distancing provisions. We will also be providing further protective equipment and additional surface protection and cleaning.

“The sites that are reopening tomorrow include Manurewa, Otara, Henderson and Westgate. Our other centres will be reopening in a phased approach. Details of all vaccination sites across metro Auckland can be found at immunisation.northernregion.health.nz.

“We are sending texts and emails to advise people who will need to reschedule their appointments. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and will be doing our best to rebook people as quickly as possible.

“The priority across all of our sites during this lockdown period is to ensure that staff and public are vaccinated safely. Vaccination is a critical part of the fight against COVID-19 and we encourage anyone who is booked into these sites to please turn up for their appointments unless they receive a text or email.

“If you are feeling unwell or have any symptoms, or if you have been to one of the locations of interest linked to the COVID-19 cases, please stay at home and isolate. If you are attending an appointment, please wear a mask, ensure you’re social distancing, and follow any sanitation requirements.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 