Cancer treatment will continue under all alert levels

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Cancer Control Trust

Cancer treatment is essential and will continue under all alert levels

Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, would like to reiterate cancer treatment is essential and will continue at all alert levels.

 

Chief Executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, Professor Diana Sarfati.

Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, is working closely with the sector to ensure essential cancer treatment is carried out under all alert levels.

I know this is a challenging time for people living with cancer across the country.”

“I want to reassure those people and their whānau that no matter what alert level your region may be in, your cancer doctors and nurses are still working to ensure you get the care you need.

"If you are scheduled for cancer treatment please go to your appointment. Your doctor will notify you if there are any changes to your treatment.

“If you have concerns about travelling or coming to hospital because of your health, please contact your cancer centre before your appointment or treatment.

“If you are unwell with COVID-19 symptoms, please seek a test and talk to your doctor about potentially delaying your appointment.

“I would also encourage all cancer patients who have not received their COVID-19 vaccine to book online immediately.
 

“The vaccine is safe for cancer patients and is vital for staying healthy.

“Most importantly, it is safe to come to the hospital. If you are unwell, the hospital is the safest place to be.

“Please do not hesitate to call your cancer doctor if you have any concerns or questions.”

For all information about COVID-19 response, including locations of interest and information on wellbeing, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

For more information about cancer treatment and COVID-19, visit the Te Aho o Te Kahu website.

