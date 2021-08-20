News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Victorian State Government Seeks Out New Zealand COVID-19 Research Expertise

Friday, 20 August 2021, 5:57 am
Press Release: The Workshop

New Zealand-based researchers from public narrative think-tank The Workshop have been sought out by an Australian State Government to build trust in COVID-19 vaccination.

In a free guide released today, The Workshop provide proven techniques to help New Zealanders and Australians tackle vaccine hesitancy and motivate COVID-19 vaccination.

“With lockdowns in both New Zealand and Australia it is really important that COVID-19 communications provide a positive vision for life after the pandemic,” says The Workshop Co-Director Dr Jess Berentson-Shaw.

 Dr Jess Berentson-Shaw

“That means focusing on how vaccination can help us get back to the things and people we love.”

The research has been funded in part by the Department of Health in the Victorian State Government of Australia and has been worked up in collaboration with Dr Eleanor Glenn of Common Cause Australia.

The guide is intended to bolster COVID-19 communications already underway both across the ditch and in New Zealand.

While the Guide is primarily focused on supporting public health professionals, it also provides useful tips and tricks for anyone looking to build trust in vaccination during and beyond COVID-19.

“At The Workshop we have the time and expertise to digest the need-to-know information coming through in the latest research to support the work of our frontline communicators.

“This guide is about giving people good, science-based information, to inoculate against false and unhelpful information,” Berentson-Shaw says.

Get your free guide here from 9am: theworkshop.org.nz/publications

Follow The Workshop on Facebook

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Workshop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 