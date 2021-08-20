NPDC Covid Update - Friday 20 August

. Our 3-day Taranaki lockdown has gone into extra time while the government tracks the Covid spread.

· The whole country is in lockdown until midnight Tuesday before a possible change in alert levels.

· New Zealand now has 31 community cases of the highly-transmissable Delta variant of Covid.

· Most of these are in Auckland but three are in Wellington.

· Hundreds of people across the country are known to have been at places of interest.

· Taranaki has no known cases in the region and no places of interest so far.

· All the community cases are likely linked to a case that arrived from New South Wales on 7 August.

· We’ve got this and we need to stay in our bubbles, stay home and save lives.

· We know how it works and we all need to be kind, be patient and stay calm.

· For all the latest updates check out the Covid 19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/.

Mask up & Vax

· We must all mask up to protect ourselves, our whānau and essential workers.

· Teens and adults must wear a mask or face covering if on public transport, in departure areas and essential services places, like supermarkets, petrol stations and chemists.

· Vaccinations are now open to 12 to 15 year olds and people aged 40-plus.

· So book it in and let’s vax to the max!

· For COVID-19 vaccination advice call 0800 28 29 26 (8am - 8pm 7 days).

NPDC

· We have a robust business continuity plan in place which means we’re continuing to deliver essential services while sticking to the lockdown rules.

· Our public venues are closed, including all our libraries, pools, playgrounds, customer centres and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Puke Ariki.

· Most of our staff are still working from home or at critical sites to provide essential services that we need to get through this, like water, wastewater, roading and public information.

· Those who are moving around the District to do essential work are sticking to the Alert Level 4 safe working rules.

· We’re still offering a contactless service so give us a call on 759 6060 or email us on enquiries@npdc.govt.nz

· The latest updates will be on the NPDC website: https://www.newplymouthnz.com/.

Rates

· It’s a worrying time and we’re here to help.

· So if you can’t pay your rates now, we can help with a personalised repayment plan.

· If you can’t pay online, don’t worry you can apply to have the penalty waived.

· We can help make other arrangements.

· Email us on rates@npdc.govt.nz or give us a call on 06-759 6060

· You can find more rates info here and details on how to pay online here.

The home energy scheme (Ngā Whare Ora Taiao o Ngāmotu)

· Please bear with us if you’ve applied for a warmer, greener home loan to be repaid with your rates (also known as a voluntary targeted rate or VTR).

· The processing of some applications has been delayed due to lockdown.

Rates rebates

· Don’t worry if you’re due a rates rebate, you can still get it for the full year if you apply by 30 June next year.

· Pay your first instalment on time if you can, we’ll give the rebate later.

· If you can’t afford it, contact us.

· If you had an appointment, we’ll be in touch when the alert levels change.

Rubbish collections

· We’re still doing kerbside rubbish collections but streamlining them in Alert Level 4, which means:

Red and yellow-top bins will be collected as usual.

No glass bin collections – stockpile your bottles and jars.

No food scraps bin collections – put food scraps in your red-top landfill bin.

Transfer stations are open for essential services only.

· We know this isn’t ideal but lockdown is a game-changing situation.

Puke Ariki and libraries

· Don't worry about overdue items or fines – all loans are automatically extended over lockdown.

· Please don't return books or other library items to library after-hours slots until we reopen.

· If you have something on hold, we’ll keep it on hold till we reopen.

· Check out what’s available online here: https://pukeariki.com/libraries/digital-library/

· For more info, call 06-759 6060 or email Library@npdc.govt.nz.

Events

· The Careers Expo at TSB Stadium on 22-23 August is cancelled.

· We’re reviewing upcoming events at NPDC venues, including TSB Stadium, TSB Showplace, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre and Puke Ariki

· Check the NPDC website or NPDC or HelloNP Facebook pages for the latest information.

Fast facts on level 4

· Let’s stay in our bubbles, stay home and save lives.

· Stay local, restrict travel, keep washing your hands with soap, mask up when you’re out and remember the physical distancing rules.

· We know our residents have lots of common sense, will read the rules and stick to them.

· Be kind and be tolerant, and let’s look out for each other.

· If you’re feeling unwell or need medical advice, call Healthline on 0800 611 116 anytime.

· For COVID-19 health advice call 0800 358 5453 anytime.

Jacqueline Baker, External Relations Manager and Executive Leadership Team Member

