More Kiwis Dying From Gynaecological Cancer Than On Our Roads

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 6:04 am
Press Release: The Hello Cup

TALK. EDUCATE. SAVE LIVES this Gynaecological Awareness Month with Talk Peach and Hello™.

More New Zealanders die from gynaecological cancers in Aotearoa each year than they do on our roads.

“We hear a bit about cervical cancer – yet there’s a worrying lack of awareness that there are four other gynaecological cancers - Ovarian, Uterine, Vaginal, and Vulval,” says founder of gynaecological charity Talk Peach, Tash Crosby.

Tash Crosby

Diagnosed in 2016 with ovarian cancer at age 36, Crosby is one of the mere 15% of people caught at an early stage. Eighty five percent of those diagnosed are caught in the later stages of the disease when treatment options are limited, and rates of survival extremely poor.

Out of the 1,000 New Zealanders diagnosed per year with a gynaecological cancer, a third of them will have ovarian cancer – the deadliest type – with an average five-year survival rate of around 37%, a rate less than half of both breast and prostate cancer.

To mark the start of Gynaecological Awareness Month, New Zealand menstrual cup company, Hello™ has come on board as Talk Peach’s charity partner to launch a limited edition Hello Talk Peach menstrual cup range.

“We admire the work Tash does so much and want to support her amazing mahi,” says Hello™ co-founder and registered nurse, Mary Bond. “One New Zealander dies every 24 hours from a gynaecological cancer, yet the awareness is frighteningly low. By partnering with Talk Peach, we hope to play a part in changing that.”

Ten percent of every sale of the Hello Talk Peach cup will go directly to support the work Talk Peach do. Hello Cup customers also have the option of making a direct donation to Talk Peach from the Hello Cup website.

Crosby says education is key to reducing the horrific statistics.

“More Kiwis die from gynaecological cancers than on our road or from melanoma each year, and for too long these cancers have been unpublicised and overlooked. There are no screening options to detect four out of the five gynaecological cancers, so it is imperative people know the signs.

“I started Talk Peach to educate people on the early and often subtle signs of gynaecological cancers, and to empower them to advocate for their health. We’re here to advocate for better funding into education and awareness, research, clinical trials, access to medications and better pathways to diagnostic testing. We’re also here to help those who have been diagnosed, to ask the right questions, and advocate for themselves if they aren’t being listened to.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP

* Together, let’s Talk. Educate and Save Lives.

* Share your selfie on Instagram calling out one of the five gynaecological cancers: Cervical, Ovarian, Uterine, Vaginal, and Vulval. Tag @talk_peach and @thehellocup and use one of our cute Hello Peach stickers (found in the giphy library). Don’t forget our hashtag #TALKEDUCATESAVELIVES

* Let people know about our new Hello Peach Cup!

* Let's band together, Kiwis, and show the gynaecological cancers who's boss!

ABOUT THE LIMITED EDITION HELLO PEACH CUP

Hello’s newest, cutest, limited edition cup – with an important cause

Available in three sizes: XS, SM and L

Made from hypoallergenic, medical-grade TPE

Holds 3x more than a tampon

Reusable for years, equal to over 2,000 single-use period products

Designed by a registered nurse

Made with love in New Zealand

RRP: $49.95 (Single cup) | $69.95 (Double box)

Launching in time for Gynaecological Awareness Month; available exclusively at www.thehellocup.com

