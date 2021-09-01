News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19 vaccination opens to everyone 12 years and older

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora

All people aged 12 years and over in Aotearoa New Zealand are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.ToiTeOra Public Health is encouraging all eligible people in theBay of Plenty DHB andLakes DHBareas toget vaccinated.

ToiTeOra Medical Officer of HealthDrJimMiller,says the current COVID-19community outbreak has shownhow fast the Delta variantspreadsandisa reminder of how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated.

“The vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, yourwhānauand your community from the virus,”Dr Millersays.“Getting vaccinated protects people frombecomingseriously illandfromdyingfrom COVID-19. Italsoreduces the chance ofspreading the virus.”

Dr Miller says it has beenreassuringto see the recent high numbers of people making bookings and getting vaccinated in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts: “Over the past couple of weeks we have seen a great response from our local communities.”

Dr Miller encouragespeople to support each other to getvaccinatedwhilestaying safe andheedinggovernment alert levelinformation:“Talk to yourwhānau, friends and neighbours about booking their vaccinationandsee whether they need helpwith the process,especially if they are older.”

Vaccination appointments can be made onlineat bookmyvaccine.covid19.health,or by phone on0800 28 29 26from8am to 8pm,sevendays a week.

Further information

Vaccination informationfor the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districtscan be found at: 
Bay of Plenty COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Lakes DHB Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Moreinformation about the vaccine can be found on theMinistryof Healthwebsite and theUniteAgainstCOVID-19website.Trusted information intereoMāori and English can be foundon theKarawhiuawebsite. Information is alsoavailable inother languages and formats.

