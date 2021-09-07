Creating hope through action on World Suicide Prevention Day

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust is holding its 8th annual World Suicide Prevention Day this September 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, the Trust has decided to hold their event online in the form of an Online Video Series starting from Tuesday 7th September at 7pm and finishing on Friday 10th September at 8pm. We encourage everyone to light a candle near a window at 8pm on Friday to show your support for suicide prevention and to remember a lost loved one and for the survivors of suicide.

This event is dedicated to our loved ones lost to suicide, to suicide-affected whānau and to those struggling with their mental health. Its goal is to raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding suicide but also to allow the community to feel connected to one another and remind people that they are not alone in their struggles.

The theme set by the International Association for Suicide Prevention is Creating Hope Through Action. This theme will be discussed throughout the Online Video Series where each exceptional speaker will share their journey, speak to their own lived experience, and explain what creating hope through action means for them.

Inspirational speakers include Maddie Mason, a young medical student who has struggled with her own suicidality, Carolyn McMillan who has gone through her own battle with mental health as well as losing her sister to suicide, Jonny Waters who focuses his art of raising awareness for men’s mental health and Dr Glenda Wallace, a clinical neuro psychologist who will be sharing her coping mechanisms. Our MCs for the series are Joy Larson, a suicide-bereaved mother and Ethan McQuinlan, a young student and mental health advocate. Joining them are musical performers Kaylee Alexander-Hall, Judah Kelly and Life Matters Peer Supporter Josie Clarke.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in New Zealand regardless of gender or ethnicity, according to the Ministry of Health. Life Matters’ goal is to eliminate suicide in Aotearoa by providing support, education, and advocacy. Life Matters provides support services such as free peer support, free suicide bereavement support group and free counselling sessions. The Trust also delivers mental health talks and workshops throughout the community and hold events, such as World Suicide Prevention Day, to end the silence towards mental health. Life Matters also does extensive work to advocate for better mental health care in Aotearoa.

While the Online Video Series tackles sensitive topics, Life Matters invites everyone in the community to join and watch the series. If you are finding yourself struggling throughout the Video Series, please reach out to Life Matters, your family, your friends, helplines or mental health professionals.

The Online Video Series can be found on Life Matters’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LifeMattersNZ

and later on our website https://www.lifematters.org.nz/

WHERE TO GET HELP

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline, open 24/7: 0800 111 757.

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Youthline: 0800 376633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1pm-11pm): 0800 942 8787

Kidsline (aimed at children up to age 14; 4pm-6pm weekdays): 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline)

Rainbow youth (LGBTQ youth helpline): (09) 3764155

© Scoop Media

